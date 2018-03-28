Labrador Retriever Leads The Pack As Most Popular For 27th Year

"The Labrador Retriever has its paws firmly planted in Americans' hearts," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "It's such a versatile and family friendly breed. Don't underestimate the power of the Frenchie, though! Its adaptability and loveable temperament make it very appealing to a wide variety of people. The French Bulldog is poised for a takeover."

In addition to the country's most popular, rare breeds were on the rise in 2017. The Norwegian Buhund rose four spots (174th to 170th), Skye Terriers rose six spots (178th to 172nd), Canaan Dogs jumped six spots (181st to 175th), and Harriers rose three spots (186th to 183rd).

See below for AKC's top 10 most popular breeds in 2017, along with the 2016 comparison:

Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Learn more about America's most popular breed, the Labrador Retriever, HERE.

View photos of the most popular breeds HERE.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labrador-retriever-leads-the-pack-as-most-popular-for-27th-year-300616182.html

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

http://www.akc.org

