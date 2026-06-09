LabTestSuperstore.com Survey: Fear of Bad News Is Keeping Americans from the Lab

Directional survey of U.S. adults finds that over 1 in 4 delayed or avoided bloodwork because they feared what the results might show

PHOENIX, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fear of what lab results might reveal may be keeping some consumers from getting bloodwork, potentially putting their health at risk.

The survey of 125 U.S. adults found that 27.2% reported delaying or avoiding bloodwork due to fear of the results. That concern appears to be part of a broader pattern of anxiety around the waiting period and uncertainty after testing: about 72% agreed that waiting for lab results is more stressful than the blood draw or test itself, and about 76% said they were very or somewhat worried that the results could reveal something serious or unexpected.

The results suggest that lab testing anxiety may be tied as much to uncertainty as to the procedure itself. While needles were the most common procedural concern, broader worries about serious findings, follow-up care, and life changes were reported more frequently throughout the survey.

Key findings include:

27.2% said they had delayed or avoided bloodwork because they were afraid of what the results might show.

About 72% agreed that waiting for lab results is more stressful than the blood draw or test itself.

About 76% said they were very or somewhat worried that lab results could reveal something serious or unexpected.

About 73.6% said they were very or somewhat worried that results could lead to follow-up tests, treatments, or major life changes.

24.8% said they had delayed or avoided bloodwork because of anxiety about the testing process itself, such as needles, blood, pain, fainting, or the medical setting.

About 42.4% selected needles as something that makes them nervous about bloodwork, making needles the top specific procedural concern in the survey.

"The needle gets the attention, but the waiting period may be where much of the anxiety actually lives," said Todd Joseph, spokesperson for LabTestSuperstore.com. "This survey suggests that many consumers are not just worried about the blood draw. They are worried about the portal notification, the follow-up call, and what the results could mean for their health."

Lab testing is often discussed in practical terms, including access, cost, scheduling, and convenience. The survey points to another part of the consumer experience: uncertainty. Clear information about why a test is being done, what the process involves, how results are typically delivered, and what follow-up may look like can help make the experience easier to understand.

Methodology: The survey was conducted through online polling among 125 U.S. adults and fielded on June 5, 2026. The results should be treated as directional consumer-attitude data, not clinical research. For a sample of 125 respondents, the approximate margin of error for topline estimates is plus or minus 9 percentage points.

About LabTestSuperstore.com:

LabTestSuperstore.com helps consumers compare lab testing options and access information online. The company is focused on making lab testing easier to understand, less intimidating, and more transparent for consumers exploring available testing information and resources.

Media Contact:

Todd Joseph

LabTestSuperstore.com

[email protected]

SOURCE LabTestSuperstore.com