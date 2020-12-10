LabTwin, the First Voice-Powered Smart Assistant for Scientists, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

BERLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabTwin, creator of the world's first voice-powered smart assistant for scientists, today announced the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2017 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. This certification recognizes LabTwin's compliance with international gold standards for information security.

ISO 27001 is a set of more than 100 requirements for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ISO 27001 requirements encompasses the security of IT systems and data processes, risk management procedures and personnel training. As an extension to ISO 27001, ISO 27017 includes additional standards for the security of cloud-based services.

Top pharmaceutical and chemical companies use LabTwin's voice-powered smart lab assistant to handle proprietary data. LabTwin ISO 27001 certification validates the company's systematic approach to managing data security and integrity with the highest rigor.

"The security of our customers' data has always been a top priority at LabTwin and an essential part of delivering the world's best voice-powered smart assistant for lab scientists," said Steffen Gloth, Head of Operations and Co-Founder of LabTwin. "Receiving the ISO 27001 certification illustrates our deep commitment to protecting our customers' data with the highest security standards."

Data privacy and integrity have received increased attention over the past decade, especially with the wide adoption of cloud-based applications within the workplace. ISO provides globally recognized standards on data security. LabTwin's certification was delivered following an extensive audit by DEKRA, an accredited independent body. The official certificates can be found here and here.

"As data privacy and integrity is the core of our business, our product is designed from the foundations to be secure," said Jonas Kulessa, Head of Engineering at LabTwin. "It is important for us to assure our customers of the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their data. This certificate is the official proof of that."

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs, starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin, scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and streamline documentation simply by talking. Using voice recognition and machine learning technology, LabTwin's smart assistant simplifies data capture, structures valuable information, and provides suggestions to scientists in real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a mission to empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by BCG Digital Ventures and Sartorius. Its voice-powered assistant is used in chemical companies and in seven of the top 20 pharma companies around the world.

