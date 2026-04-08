LabWare and Phizzle Partnership to Eliminate Manual Instrument Data Transfer in Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Labs

-New integration approach simplifies multi-vendor instrument connectivity and strengthens data integrity in regulated environments-

WILMINGTON, Del., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabWare, a global provider of laboratory informatics, and Phizzle, an innovator in laboratory data integration, today announced a partnership to simplify how regulated laboratories connect environmental monitoring instruments and move instrument data into LabWare LIMS.

Phizzle Edge Puck

Instrument integration remains one of the most persistent operational challenges in regulated laboratory environments. Laboratories often operate dozens of analytical and scientific instruments from multiple vendors, each producing data in its own proprietary format and communicating using different technologies. Integrating these instruments with central informatics systems has historically required custom, one-off interfaces that are complex to implement and maintain, and even more challenging for IT teams to scale. For QA teams, inconsistent data formats and manual processes make it difficult to maintain audit-ready records and ensure data integrity in regulated environments. Manual data collection and transfer also potentially run the risk of transcription errors leading to investigations and rework.

The LabWare-Phizzle partnership is designed to address these challenges in manufacturing clean rooms by arming IT teams with a straightforward instrument integration process and enabling environmental monitoring operators to receive results through streamlined workflows, monitor real-time instrument activity, maintain continuous audit logs, and initiate samples remotely within LabWare's EM software. The partnership combines LabWare's laboratory informatics platform with Phizzle's Edge Puck, a cleanroom-ready gateway designed for regulated manufacturing and laboratory environments. The Edge Puck is a small, portable device that connects directly to lab instruments and then transfers data directly to LabWare using APIs from Phizzle's Connected Plant™ solution, eliminating the need for manual data collection and processing. The solution can also standardize communication across multi-vendor equipment.

By reducing manual data handling and simplifying integration, the solution helps laboratories improve data reliability and support data integrity expectations outlined in regulations such as 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and ALCOA+ principles. The collaboration will initially focus on environmental monitoring applications, with plans to expand to additional use cases involving the monitoring and control of other laboratory and manufacturing instruments.

"Our customers depend on LabWare to run complex laboratory workflows with confidence," said Kyle Kershner, Co-CEO at LabWare. "Integration is one of the biggest operational bottlenecks in testing and manufacturing. By removing the need for manual data transfer and custom interfaces, this partnership gives teams a more scalable way to connect instruments, reduce compliance risk, and focus on strategic work."

Phizzle's Edge Puck acts as a gateway between scientific instruments and digital systems, helping connect instruments that may not have modern networking capabilities and supporting standardized communication with upstream software systems. The device is designed for GxP laboratory environments and can connect to modern and legacy instruments through common interfaces, including Ethernet, serial, and USB. While other devices cannot meet the cleaning requirements for use in clean rooms, the Edge Puck is purpose-built to handle these conditions.

"Scientific instruments perform incredible analytical work, but the technology used to connect them to enterprise systems has not evolved as quickly," said Ben Davis, CEO of Phizzle. "By combining our software and hardware with LabWare's widely used informatics platform, we're helping laboratories modernize how instruments are operated and how data moves from instruments into their data management environments. The goal is a more secure and efficient workflow for operators, QA teams, and IT."

Together, the companies aim to reduce integration complexity, accelerate onboarding of new instruments and systems, and support more scalable instrument automation across laboratory and manufacturing environments.

About LabWare www.labware.com

LabWare is a unified laboratory informatics platform built for the complexity, compliance demands, and long-term requirements of modern laboratory operations. Trusted by more than 30,000 laboratories, 2,500 companies, and 125 countries, LabWare combines a proven core designed to last with continuous innovation, integration-first architecture, industry-ready solutions, and a community-centric approach. The result is a platform built for the laboratory's full life cycle, supporting operational continuity, secure, manageable integration, and enduring value over time.

About Phizzle www.phizzle.com

Phizzle develops technologies that support data integrity, operational efficiency, and compliance in regulated laboratories and manufacturing facilities. The Phizzle Edge Puck™, a cleanroom-ready gateway, connects analytical instruments directly to backend systems and standardizes communication across multi-vendor and multi-type instrumentation, giving teams a single trusted source of data regardless of what equipment they run. This eliminates error-prone processes that slow research and production and create compliance risk, specifically pen-and-paper transcription, flash drive collection, and manual data processing. Our mission is to accelerate innovation by modernizing scientific data workflows.

Media Contact:

Katie Zamarra

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SOURCE LabWare