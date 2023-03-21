LabWare Announces Foundational Integration to Software and Platform

LabWare shares how they will use data science and machine learning to allow their customers to save time, money and resources, giving them a competitive advantage.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LabWare® announced today at Pittcon 2023, the premier annual conference on laboratory science, that it is making data science and machine learning foundational to its software. This concept is unique to the industry, and will enable labs of the future.

"This integration will revolutionize the way that laboratories handle data, enabling them to uncover insights that were previously hidden," said Patrick Callahan, Director of Advanced Analytics, LabWare. "As a global leader of laboratory information management systems, we need to stay one step ahead in the industry, and we have a responsibility to our clients."

As the pandemic has changed the way of the world, LabWare has played a key role in making sure the labs around the world operated in making life saving discoveries and producing results.

LabWare actively works with public and private sector organizations worldwide to apply their considerable know-how and advanced technology to enhance workflow and operational efficiency in the lab. These efforts to increase laboratory testing capacity have met the unprecedented public health testing demands. Data serves as the fabric inside LabWare's application and maximizing its potential is foundational to their platform development.

"In today's day and age, there's a huge need to not only acquire data, but also understand it and apply it to scientists' and lab manager's tasks without taking them outside their normal work streams," Callahan said. "That's where LabWare analytics comes in, to help our customers explore and leverage the data they've acquired. This will be critical as we move into new methods of Automation and discovery."

Through client conversations, Labware has found having data science and machine learning foundational to what they do enables their clients to succeed in the lab and beyond.

"We intend to ensure our customers have the competitive advantage they need by leveraging our solutions," Callahan said.

LabWare is recognized as the global leader of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and instrument integration software products. The company's Enterprise Laboratory Platform combines the award-winning LabWare LIMS™ and LabWare ELN™, which enables its clients to optimize compliance, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. LabWare is a full-service informatics provider offering software, professional implementation and validation services, training, and world-class technical support to ensure customers get the maximum value from their LabWare products.

Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices throughout the world to support customer installations in over 125 countries.

