LabWare Continues to Provide Leadership Through Strategic Partnerships and Innovation in Ireland's BioPharma Sector

WILMINGTON, Del., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabWare, a global leader in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) within the Pharma and BioPharma industry, last month played a key role in spearheading and guiding an exploratory delegation led by the Governor of Delaware to investigate and exchange opportunities within Ireland's BioPharma sector. This visit focused on Ireland's success in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, fostering collaborations, exploring innovation, and leveraging valuable insights from LabWare. Other participants included the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and the University of Delaware.

Patrick Callahan, LabWare's Director of Analytics and Tom Brohan, LabWare's Ireland Service Delivery Manager, the sole industry participants, engaged with esteemed organizations , including Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NiBRT,) The University of Limerick, Trinity College, regional economic development entities like IDA Ireland and The Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals (SSPC) and several of LabWare's BioPharma clients including Astra Zeneca.

During the delegation visit, key observations were made:

Advancements in Ireland's Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing : Substantial investments in workforce development, government incentives, and robust collaboration between government, industry, and academia have all contributed to their progress.

: Substantial investments in workforce development, government incentives, and robust collaboration between government, industry, and academia have all contributed to their progress. Growth in BioPharma Manufacturing and Research and Development : Ireland's trajectory in Manufacturing and R&D, backed by venture capital and state-of-the-art facilities, presents significant opportunities.

: trajectory in Manufacturing and R&D, backed by venture capital and state-of-the-art facilities, presents significant opportunities. Technology Companies' Interest : Major tech players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are intensifying their focus on Ireland's BioPharma sector, indicating a conducive environment for innovation.

: Major tech players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are intensifying their focus on BioPharma sector, indicating a conducive environment for innovation. Commitment to Science Education: Ireland's early investment in science education nurtures a skilled workforce and fosters collaborative research initiatives.

Patrick Callahan, representing LabWare, remarked, "Our engagement and leadership with Ireland's BioPharma sector has been key to our growth in the BioPharma industry. The commitment to innovation and collaboration we have witnessed aligns perfectly with LabWare's ethos of driving technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry and our investment in scientific education."

LabWare identified numerous collaboration and expansion opportunities during the visit, reinforcing its commitment to advancing technology integration and strategic partnerships within the global biopharmaceutical landscape.

This experience underscores LabWare's dedication to innovation and collaboration in driving the biopharmaceutical industry forward.

"As an Ireland native and long-term employee of LabWare, I am proud to see the significance of software advancements in the Biopharmaceutical space and showcase what has transpired in our country. We look at this as illuminating the path for future innovations in the U.S." says Tom Brohan, LabWare's Ireland representative.

LabWare is recognized as the global leader in LIMS and instrument integration software. The company's Enterprise Laboratory Platform combines the award-winning LabWare LIMS™ and LabWare ELN™, which enables its clients to optimize compliance, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. LabWare is a full-service informatics provider offering software, professional implementation and validation services, training, and world-class technical support to ensure customers get the maximum value from their LabWare products.

Founded in 1987, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices throughout the world to support customer installations in over 125 countries.

