LABWorld China 2020 is Gearing Up

To fulfill the strategic need of national drug innovation and scientific regulatory, LABWorld China will set up an efficient and high-quality laboratory equipment trading platform and show the pharmaceutical quality detection and R&D innovation solutions.

LABWorld China, organized by Informa Markets and CCCMHPIE and co-organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, has undergone the laboratory quality systems upgrading and witnessed innovative technologies development, together with R&D, inspection and analysis professionals from pharmaceutical, chemical and biotechnology industry. The exhibition will return at SNIEC from June 22-24 2020 and continue to join hands with CPhI & bioLIVE China 2020.

Global resources for laboratory innovation and construction

With the expanded overseas resources and the advantage of the whole pharmaceutical industry chain, LABWorld China has received growing attention from Chinese and overseas enterprises. It will gather over 300 domestic and international suppliers, displaying popular products, such as advanced laboratory equipment, analytical instrument, life science instrument, laboratory construction and furniture, laboratory consumables, and measuring (metering) instruments.

LABWorld China 2020, co-located with CPhI & bioLIVE China 2020, is expected to attract 75,000+ visits of professional buyers from pharmaceutical, chemical and life science industry, including 25,000 visits of international buyers. Comprehensive solutions and products are provided on this integrated one-stop business platform, while boosting the high-quality development of the pharma, life science and health industry.

High-end meetings & activities providing knowledge & networking

What's more, LABWorld China continues to build up an effective platform of a high value-added exchange place integrating knowledge learning and social networking, gathering government agencies, industry associations, pharmaceutical enterprises, medical and R&D. It also provides a platform for brand exposure and precision promotion.

InnoLAB forum, one of the high-end meetings, has been upgraded to Intelligent Laboratory Innovation and Development Forum with an eye to the latest information and popular products in the pharmaceutical laboratory area. The forum will pay attention to the laboratory development after the implementation of Chinese Pharmacopoeia 2020, Consistency Evaluation and new Pharmaceutical Administration Law, etc., serve pharmaceutical laboratory facility and technology upgrading, and focus on the R&D, inspection and analysis in the pharmaceutical, chemical and biotechnology areas.

Other onsite events, such as Lean Lab Management Training, Pharmaceutical Microbiological Test and Control Forum, and Intelligent Laboratory Innovation and Development Forum will again be organized. Besides, the organizer enriches the activities in 2020, adding online and offline Matchmaking and Innovation Tour of guide visiting focus on chromatographic instruments, microbiology equipment, and laboratory engineering furniture. The new activities aim to connect a close relationship between the manufacturers of laboratory equipment and analytical instrument and the pharmaceutical enterprises.

