LAC Group Acquires ShiftCentral to Add Depth to Research and Competitive Intelligence Services

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAC Group has agreed to acquire ShiftCentral, a premiere market and competitive intelligence agency specializing in delivering highly-customized, analyst-driven insights and analysis for clients in the professional services, healthcare, financial services, technology and public sectors across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

As a leader in knowledge and information managed services, LAC will integrate ShiftCentral within its virtual research and intelligence offering. All ShiftCentral employees and its Moncton headquarters will be retained.

"We have long admired the ShiftCentral team and all they've accomplished in the information space," said Rob Corrao, LAC's Chief Executive Officer. "This allows us to take another step towards our mission to be the most trusted source and industry leader in providing knowledge and information managed services."

"This is a very exciting development and a great step in enabling our market intelligence services to reach their full potential," said Mario Theriault, founder and CEO of ShiftCentral. "All ShiftCentral and LAC clients will benefit from the added value of a broader range of services and expertise."

LAC's full set of research and intelligence services now include:

Executive briefings, alerts and newsletters, providing custom-curated daily and weekly intelligence on the most significant developments in the client's environment, covering strategic priorities related to competition, client/consumer trends, mergers and acquisitions, innovation, regulations and more. Current awareness alerts curated daily or weekly to serve a tactical purpose, keeping operational teams up to speed on competitors, clients, prospects and mission-critical topics. Market intelligence newsletters delivering custom-written content in support of external outreach and thought leadership campaigns for social media, microsites, blogs, articles, white papers and more. On-demand research and intelligence services melding data collection, filtering and synthesis with a range of analytical options to generate customized reports that answer a client's top priority questions.

The transaction is expected to close within the next few weeks, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Los Angeles-headquartered LAC Group provides critical knowledge and information management solutions such as competitive intelligence, research services, preservation and archival services, spend and cost management as well as knowledge management services for Fortune 500 companies, law firms, Hollywood studios, academic institutions and government agencies. Founded in 1986, LAC Group is a leader in delivering high-quality, cost-effective business services that help organizations manage and curate physical and digital information, data and content. For more information, please visit lac-group.com.

