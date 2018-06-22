LAC Group VP Haggerty Contributes Chapter to ARK Group Book on Evolution of Law Libraries

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LAC Group Vice President of Information Services Jim Haggerty has contributed a chapter to a book titled "The Evolution of the Law Firm Library Function" published by ARK Group, a publishing and events company for legal and information management markets. Haggerty's contribution is titled, "Are you running a 24-hour law library?" He addresses extended service hours, a common need for law firms with offices and clients in multiple time zones and a growing challenge in an era of decreasing budgets and cost recovery efforts.

The ARK Group book seeks to address the challenges faced by legal librarians as transformative technologies are disrupting research and information management practices.

The book includes contributions from a spectrum of legal industry and law library experts, such as legal service providers, technology companies and librarians and researchers from major law firms and law schools. Along with Jim's topic of extended research and reference service hours, other issues addressed in the book include:

Integrating the library / information function into the business of law

Evolution from fixed, physical space to mobile, digital library services

Leveraging legal research analytics for revenue growth

Practice-oriented communication, collaboration and education

According to ARK Group, the modern librarian has been compelled to innovate, transforming their role to one that embraces the possibilities that new digital resources bring and which have become more centered on information management.

For more information and to purchase the book, visit:

https://www.ark-group.com/product/evolution-law-firm-library-function-transformation-and-integration-business-law

Haggerty oversees LAC's offerings for on-site and virtual research librarians at law firms, corporations and any organization in need of qualified, agile solutions for knowledge and information management.

About LAC Group

Los Angeles-based LAC Group provides critical information management solutions such as competitive intelligence, research services, preservation and archival services, spend and cost management as well as knowledge management services for Fortune 500 companies, law firms, Hollywood studios, academic institutions and government agencies. Founded in 1986, LAC Group is a leader in delivering high-quality, cost-effective business services that help organizations manage and curate physical and digital information, data and content. For more information, please visit lac-group.com.

