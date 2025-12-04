Lacàph and BOLD84 Pioneer a Vietnamese Coffee Revolution from Commodity to Global Excellence

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacàph Coffees of Việt Nam and BOLD84 Vietnamese Coffee , two brands under Collective Company Limited, are redefining what Vietnamese coffee stands for on the world stage. Both were recognized at two of the world's most respected competitions — the Great Taste Awards 2025 and the World Taste Award 2025 — marking a milestone for Vietnam's growing specialty coffee movement.

For decades, Vietnam's coffee has fueled the world's caffeine habits but rarely received the credit it deserves. That perception is beginning to change. A new generation of Vietnamese growers and roasters is transforming the country's image from bulk exporter to origin of excellence, and the world is taking notice.

Among the recent achievements, Lacàph Phin Blend earned two stars at the Great Taste Awards, making it the first Vietnamese coffee to reach this level in the competition's history. Meanwhile, BOLD84's canned Milk Coffee and Black Coffee earned recognition at the World Taste Award for delivering "natural all-day energy" while preserving authentic Vietnamese flavor.

"Our mission is to share Vietnamese coffee and culture with curious people everywhere," said Timen R. ter Meulen Swijtink, founder of Collective. "These achievements prove that our coffees, from farming to roasting, meet international standards. We hope to partner with consumers and businesses in the U.S. to bring these farmer-crafted products to new audiences."

According to government data, Vietnam currently exports coffee to more than 80 countries, with export earnings exceeding USD 8 billion in 2025 . Yet, specialty-grade coffee represents less than five percent of total exports — a gap that brands like Lacàph and BOLD84 are determined to bridge.

The international spotlight on Vietnamese coffee reflects a broader shift within the industry: the move from commodity-focused production to value-driven, origin-based storytelling. As more Vietnamese companies embrace this evolution, the country's reputation as a coffee powerhouse may soon rest not only on volume but also on quality and craftsmanship.

Building on that momentum, Lacàph and BOLD84 are bringing their award-winning creations directly to international consumers. Both brands are now available on Amazon and through their official online stores , offering U.S. customers a new way to experience authentic Vietnamese coffee. To celebrate their U.S. debut, the brands are introducing a special 1+1 launch promotion and exclusive online offers. Coffee enthusiasts can also subscribe to the newsletter to receive updates, stories, and early access to upcoming releases from Vietnam's most celebrated coffee innovators.

SOURCE COLLECTIVE COMPANY LIMITED