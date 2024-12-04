Lace AI Pro Expands Clinical Excellence with Acquisition of Amptify

GAINSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotone AI, pioneer in aural rehabilitation, and creator of Lace AI Pro, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Amptify, a leading digital hearing healthcare platform developed at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. This strategic acquisition furthers Lace AI Pro's mission to make auditory training the standard of care while creating new revenue opportunities for audiology practices.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our continued mission to revolutionize hearing healthcare," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "By combining Lace's proven clinical foundation and AI-powered technology with Amptify's extensive research background, we're not just improving patient outcomes – we're transforming how audiologists deliver comprehensive care."

The acquisition brings together world-renowned experts in auditory training, including Amptify founder Nancy Tye-Murray, PhD, who joins Lace AI Pro's distinguished team of Robert Sweetow, PhD, Jennifer Henderson Sabes, AuD, and Co-Founder Miles Aron, PhD. This collaboration forms an unprecedented brain trust in aural rehabilitation research and development.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional Lace AI Pro team," said co-founder Nancy Tye-Murray, PhD. "Together, we will accelerate the adoption of evidence-based auditory training as a fundamental component of hearing healthcare. Our shared vision is to enhance patient outcomes through innovative, accessible solutions."

Neurotone AI is grateful for the groundbreaking work of the entire Amptify team, including co-founder Brent Spehar, PhD, CCC-A, and Anne Michele Puglisi, AuD, whose dedication has made a lasting impact on the field.

Neurotone AI will integrate Amptify's content into Lace AI Pro, particularly cochlear implant rehabilitation and communication strategies instruction, enhancing its already robust platform. The company remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued support for Amptify's existing customers and patients.

Although Lace AI Pro has only been in the market for a few months, it has already partnered with hundreds of audiology practices nationwide. The company invites forward-thinking practitioners to join its growing network dedicated to advancing patient care through auditory training.

For more information about Lace AI Pro's innovative approach and to become a partner, visit https://www.laceauditorytraining.com.

About Neurotone AI

Neurotone AI, pioneers in auditory training for over 20 years, combines technology with proven clinical methodologies through its flagship product, Lace AI Pro. Trusted by thousands of patients worldwide, Neurotone AI helps audiologists deliver superior outcomes while building stronger practices, making effective auditory training the new standard in hearing healthcare.

