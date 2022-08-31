Lace Up Boots Market to Exceed USD 3,040 million by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Proclivity to Purchase High-End Lace Up Boots Is Expected To Drive The Growth. North America lace up boots market holds the highest market share of 28.40%.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lace up boots market was valued at USD 1,900 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to USD 3,040 million by 2032.

Lace up boots is widely regarded as a high-end item. The introduction of new products by various brands has fueled the growth of the lace up boots market. Lace up boots market growth will be driven by high product adoption, even in areas with relatively warmer climates. As the demand for flexible and lightweight products grows, numerous innovations and technological advancements contribute to an increase in demand for lace up boots.

Broadening Fashion Trends

Growing working-class population, rising consumer income, a thriving retail e-commerce sector globally, and growing fashion trends in business wear are all contributing to the growth of the lace up boots market. Lace up boots is both durable and fashionable, which makes them popular with a wide range of customers. The breathable properties of real leather, which can cool the feet and prevent odours, are also catapulting the product's market growth in lace up boots.

Consumer Purchasing Patterns

The lace up boots market is closely related to consumer spending on fashion accessories. The market is being driven by rapid growth in spending on fashion accessories as a result of social media's growing influence. Recent changes in consumer shopping trends, as well as an increasing proclivity to purchase high-end and designer shoes, are expected to drive the growth of the lace up boots market. The desire for fashionable, fancy, and comfortable footwear drives the demand for lace up boots.

North America

North America is expected to continue to be a key lace up boot market, accounting for the lion's share. The region's lace up boots market has grown significantly due to the high penetration of key players in the region as a result of rising demand.

The players in the United States are focused on delivering premium products that prioritise their customers' value proposition, and this factor has significantly contributed to an increase in the volume of boot sales of lace up boots in the region.

Europe

Europe is the second-largest lace up boot market due to the presence of some of the largest manufacturers. Major shoe manufacturers are introducing new products in order to gain a larger consumer base.

Key Takeaways

North America , with a lace up boots market share of 28.40%, is believed to be a key lace up boot market.

, with a lace up boots market share of 28.40%, is believed to be a key lace up boot market. With a revenue share of 22.23%, Europe is the second-largest lace up boot market.

is the second-largest lace up boot market. The lace up boots market's online distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competitive Landscape:

Dr Martens, Marc Fisher Ltd., C. & J. Clark International, Carlton London, Zara, Thursday Boot, Red Chief, Nordstrom, Inc., FENDI, and Bloomingdale's are all among the substantial lace up boot market players.

The major players in the lace up boots market are playing an important role in accelerating the expansion of the lace up boots market. Giant corporations are going to propose a variety of strategies and notions to boost sales and satisfy the requirements of all sectors.

Recent Developments:

Acquisition

LionRock Capital will acquire Clarks, with the Clark family remaining a significant shareholder. The collaboration will ensure the long-term viability of the 195-year-old world-renowned British shoe brand.

The investment by LionRock Capital is subject to shareholder approval and a Company Voluntary Arrangement ("CVA") for Clarks' UK and Republic of Ireland store portfolio.

Partnership

Dr. Martens, a British footwear company, has teamed up with renowned design school Central Saint Martins to help a new generation of emerging designers.

Launch

Marc Fisher LTD Men's has been launched by Marc Fisher Footwear Company, a fashion footwear industry leader with a portfolio that includes many of America's most recognisable and iconic brands.

Expansion

To expand its e-commerce business in India, Carlton London, a premium British lifestyle brand, has partnered with Ace Turtle, an Omni channel platform company. Ace Turtle's Omni channel platform, Rubicon, will power Carlton London's e-commerce business by enabling seamless inventory and catalogue management across existing and new demand generation channels.

Key Segments

By Material Type:

Synthetic

Faux Leather

Leather

Polyurethane

Rubber

Suede

Polyester

Others

By End-User:

Men

Women

By Shoes Width:

Narrow

Medium

Wide

Extra Wide

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Footwear Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

SOURCE Future Market Insights