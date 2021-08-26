LaceClips - The Wearable Active Technology Set to Disrupt the Functional Performance Market - Inks Multi-Year Partnerships with CJ McCollum, Tyreek Hill, Fred VanVleet, and Mikey Williams, Among Others

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaceClips, a lightweight activity monitor that clips to one's shoe with a patented lace-locking technology that allows users to track their activity and compare their performance to peers and professional athletes, announced today multi-year deals with world renowned professional athletes, including Tyreek Hill (superstar wide receiver), Fred VanVleet (superstar guard), Aaron Jones (standout running back), CJ McCollum (superstar guard), Andre Drummond (superstar center), Fabio Fognini (Tennis), Genie Bouchard (Tennis), Monique Billings (superstar forward), Mackenzie McDonald (Tennis), Diego Schwartzman (Tennis), Errick McCollum (standout guard), Stevie Johnson (Tennis), Tennys Sandgren (Tennis), Marcel Granollers (Tennis) and Stan Remy (renown basketball trainer). LaceClips also announced the first-ever endorsement deal with the high-school student-athlete, Mikey Williams, for a multi-year agreement.

"I'm really thrilled to announce my partnership with LaceClips," said Williams. "Training is a priority and LaceClips gives me the opportunity to track my progress and measure up against kids my age and the athletes I've grown up watching."

LaceClips, which is available for pre-sale starting today, partnered with these premier athletes across the sports world to give customers a chance to regularly compete with the best of the best and encourage customers, especially kids to live a fitness filled, healthy lifestyle. The performance data for these athletes is viewable to any LaceClips app user so you can compare your stats to the pros, or even mimic their training sessions. The app includes a video component that allows users to watch their role models' workouts and stream their sessions live and even challenge these professional athletes as well as friends with score keeping capabilities.

"I'm pumped to partner with LaceClips to finally prove to all the doubters out there that I can beat anybody in a race, anytime, anywhere. The LaceClips app helps me compete virtually with everyone and track my workouts. Another aspect of LaceClips is that the easy-to-use tech lets me and my son compete with each other even when I'm on the road with my team. Cop yourself a LaceClip, download the app and let the competition begin. Bring it on, nobody can beat the Cheetah!"

At a fraction of the price of a smartwatch or armband, LaceClips is one of the only wearable tech devices approved for in-competition play for all ages because of the placement on the shoe and with its patented lace-locking technology, at 1.25" x 2" inches, LaceClip wearers need never fear another trip or unnecessary pause in play. LaceClips secure snugly to one's shoelaces to not restrict motion or hinder performance during higher-impact activity. With its patented design & uniquely thoughtful location, LaceClips stands out with distinguished color and design options for every user.

Creator Jonathan Nussbaum conceived of LaceClips from a place of personal experience, both as a competitor himself and as a parent of a young athlete. "I personally never enjoyed wearing a watch while exercising, but kids today don't wear them at all. They do, however, still trip over their shoelaces. I set out to create a smart tracker solution that would better lend itself to active sports play and exercise for all ages. LaceClips are fun, functional, easy to use, with customizable designs and color options, at $79/device they are far more accessible than the current monitors on the market. I hope it allows athletes of all ages - particularly amidst this ongoing COVID isolation - to connect through competition with close friends and fulfill the fantasy of what it takes to be a professional athlete."

Data for tennis, basketball, baseball, and football are the app's specialty sports, in addition to all around training can be aggregated by week, month and year to easily monitor one's progress. With an extensive battery life that can accommodate up to 2 weeks of training, LaceClips makes competing and training against some of the best athletes in the world, a fun and easy process.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the LaceClips team to take my training to the next level," said McCollum. "Having LaceClips track my movement all from my shoelaces makes it easier to not only train, but test myself against other athletes on the app; including my brother Errick playing overseas."

LaceClips ($79 USD) offers consumers tracking and measuring across countless metrics, such as distance traveled, jump height, steps, average RPM, pivots, and calories, to generate a comprehensive report and overall performance score, which can be compared to a leaderboard of friends, professionals, and celebrities. Data syncs via Bluetooth directly to one's mobile device with an easy-to-use app for any age and skill level and connects to existing social profiles to share performance outcomes. LaceClips can be customized by users to change the logo, color, sport, and decal for a fully tailored visual experience. LaceClips are available for pre-sale purchase both domestically and internationally via major retailers, both online and in-store. Founder Jonathan Nussbaum brings 23 years of product manufacturing and sales experience with some of the largest chain retailers in the US (Home Depot, Menards, Lowes, and more.)

