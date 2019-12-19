Lacelli™ Edge Inferencing Server Provides Superior Ratio of High AI Performance with Low Energy Use

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) announces a new system offering for upgrading data centers to have very high performance inferencing, but using extremely low energy. The Lacelli™ AI Server is an "AI Acceleration Subsystem" for Edge Inferencing, which can bring extremely high performing artificial intelligence to public and corporate datacenter operations.

The server backplane includes 5 Arm® based intelligent switch processors and onboard DDRs within a 2U, 19 inch rack mountable chassis which includes a twin type fan for cooling. Those processors provide efficient peer-to-peer links between the AI modules within the chassis, as well coordinating communication between the server and external clusters of servers in the same data center. The server chassis can accommodate up to 32 AI Modules, each module containing 4 Lightspeeur™ 2803 accelerator chips mounted on PCIe Gen2 x4 cards paired with an Arm® based core and having a dedicated own slot and port. Each AI Module delivers 1,200 FPS while drawing only 5 Watts of power for a performance to energy usage ratio of 240 FPS/W. Fully loaded, the server would deliver an astounding 38,400 FPS, with only 1.8 mS of latency.

Delivering Edge Inferencing AI Acceleration

Whether used in the datacenter of a large services provider, or on campus for a large or medium corporation, the Lacelli™ Edge Inferencing Server can incorporate audio, visual or sensor inputs to execute artificial intelligence for a diverse range of applications:

Object detection, classification & identification

Visual analysis

Natural language processing

Voice command, recognitions & authentication

Face detection & recognition

Image style transfer & super resolution

Image & video search, encoding, captioning, segmentation & enhancement

Many use cases are ideal for the Lacelli™ Server:

Machine vision

Unmanned stores & warehouses

Smart cities & buildings

Business intelligence

Artificial intelligence of things

"With this new server product, we truly open the door for many new kinds of customers," said Dr. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Gyrfalcon Technology Japan. "Collaborating within our ecosystem we can achieve new levels of performance, and continue to deliver with low energy use for many types of datacenter opportunities."

The Lacelli server was developed by GTI Japan, which is already being tested by tier one operators and service providers. GTI will be introducing the server to customers worldwide in 2020 and demonstrating it live at CES2020 in January.

See the Lacelli™ Server @ CES2020 in Las Vegas: January 7-9, 2020

GTI will be showing the new server along with demos of its own edge and data center processors used in the commercial products of partners and customers. Interested parties can request a private showing in the company suite here: https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/ces-meeting-request.

About Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/.

