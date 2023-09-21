Lacework Announces That It Has Been Selected by TSB Bank to Secure Its Cloud Infrastructure

News provided by

Lacework

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced that TSB, an iconic British banking institution, has selected Lacework's cloud security platform to help secure its cloud infrastructure.

"The Lacework Polygraph data platform will help to transform the way our security teams operate," said Paul Branley, Chief Information Security Officer, TSB. "We're really excited to take a data-driven approach to secure our cloud environment enabling our developers to focus on value-added work and dramatically reduce our security alerts with Lacework's behaviour anomaly, unsupervised machine learning approach," Paul Branley, CISO.

TSB is a retail bank with a trusted customer brand, heritage stretching back to the start of the savings bank movement 200 years ago, and a committed workforce that offer full service banking to more than five million customers. TSB has been an industry leader in operating on a modern banking platform and serving its customers through digital channels, over the phone and in branches across the UK.

With an ever-growing digital business, TSB required a unified cloud security platform that can scale across its multi-cloud landscape, providing Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized, end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Lacework will allow TSB to continue to securely scale its cloud adoption at pace and avoid the constraints on innovation caused by legacy solutions. The platform gives the TSB security team increased ability to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities across multi-cloud configuration, infrastructure-as-code (IaC), Kubernetes and other containers, applications, and their dependencies.

"Like many security professionals I started my career at a bank, so partnering with such an iconic bank as TSB to support their work building sustainable cloud security at pace and scale is a privilege," said Andreas Schneider, Field-CISO, Lacework. "Partnering with Lacework, TSB will be able to reduce complexity in their tools landscape and our anomaly detection will allow them to embed security at any speed and scale."

The TSB security team will also take advantage of continuous posture and compliance assessments from the Lacework platform to fully automate audit and compliance processes. With easy integration into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, Lacework is helping TSB ensure that security becomes an enabler of innovation velocity, not a blocker.

To learn more about Lacework, visit Lacework.com.

About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com.

Media Contact: Mark Wheeler, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Lacework, [email protected]

SOURCE Lacework

Also from this source

Lacework and Snowflake Strengthen Partnership to Drive Secure Cloud Business

Lacework Launches Comprehensive Cloud Security Community

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.