Lacework Appoints Andrew Casey as Chief Financial Officer

Former WalkMe CFO brings deep financial expertise and successful track record to Lacework as CFOs take on new role in cybersecurity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Andrew Casey as Chief Financial Officer. Casey brings over 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving as the CFO of no-code digital adoption platform WalkMe and leading it through IPO. In joining the executive team, Casey leverages his deep enterprise tech finance expertise as Lacework continues to deliver new innovative capabilities to its patented Polygraph® Data Platform so customers can innovate with confidence.

Andrew Casey, Chief Financial Officer, Lacework

"Lacework truly understands the security needs of modern businesses, and its approach to cloud security as a leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) sets it apart in a rapidly changing market," said Casey. "CFOs are taking an increasingly larger role in influencing and prioritizing cybersecurity decisions, and I look forward to using my experience to not only build Lacework for long-term success, but also to create enduring partnerships with our customers who are responsible for the financial security of their organizations."

At WalkMe, he helped the company create a strong go-to-market focus on the enterprise and large enterprise market and execute a successful IPO in June 2021. Casey's understanding of the cloud technology industry runs deep, serving as SVP of Finance and Business Operations of ServiceNow as well as previous endeavors spearheading financial management for renowned software companies Oracle and Symantec. Additionally, he led Finance for Hewlett-Packard's Americas Enterprise Services division, managing more than $9B in annual revenue. Casey brings this experience to Lacework, where he will focus on leading the company toward continued growth and profitability.

"Andrew brings deep financial and operational understanding as he has helped build multiple outstanding companies through high growth," said Jay Parikh, CEO, Lacework. "This breadth of experience will be critical not only for helping to lead Lacework through our next phase of growth, but also in building strong partnerships with our customers who are increasingly viewing cybersecurity as a board-level financial imperative."

Lacework realized significant momentum under this experienced leadership team in 2022, including being named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, the Forbes Cloud 100, and ranked sixth in Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list. The company was also recently recognized as a leader in innovation and growth by Frost & Sullivan in the analyst firm's recent Global CNAPP Radar Report .

