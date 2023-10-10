Lacework Appoints Kevin Kiley as Chief Revenue Officer

Former OneTrust, VMware leader brings deep enterprise security experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Kiley as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Kiley will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing Lacework's business-driving functions as the company continues its strategic growth.

Kiley brings over a decade of sales leadership to his new role at Lacework. As former CRO at privacy and security software provider OneTrust, Kiley spent nearly six years working closely with many of the world's largest companies on developing, delivering, and supporting their privacy programs. Kiley had global responsibility for the company's 14,000+ customers and $400M in annual recurring revenue.

"The cloud security industry is one of the most important in tech, and I'm excited to be joining Lacework at a time where there are so many opportunities for growth," said Kiley.

"The Lacework platform is uniquely capable of managing the tremendous volume, velocity, and variety of cloud data across a customer's entire cloud environment to identify the most significant risks and how to quickly address them. I look forward to helping Lacework customers do more in the cloud knowing their environment is secure."

Previously, Kiley served as Senior Director, North American Enterprise Segments; End User Computing for cloud computing and virtualization technology company VMware. In this role he led a $350M+ sales organization in the business' largest and most strategic segments; Globals, Enterprise Select, Enterprise and Healthcare.

"Kevin is the right leader for this chapter in the Lacework story, bringing with him a proven track record of building and scaling world-class enterprise sales organizations, " said Jay Parikh, CEO, Lacework. "His deep understanding of the modern CISO and how to deliver maximum value to customers will be an asset as Lacework continues to partner with our customers to help drive their cloud business."

To learn more about Lacework, visit lacework.com.

About Lacework
Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com.

