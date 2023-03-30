Lacework Celebrates Inspiring "Secured by Women" Leaders

Secured by Women is designed to bring visibility to women who have been leading the way in the security industry and celebrate their accomplishments. The women celebrated today exemplify true excellence in their field, paving the way for security of the future.

"The women nominated by their peers in our Secured by Women initiative are revolutionizing security by driving innovation, problem solving for today's most critical digital challenges, and creating radical change in the workplace," said Meagen Eisenberg, CMO of Lacework. "I'm honored to celebrate all the nominees and the five recognized leaders who are not only pioneers in a rapidly evolving industry, but serve as role models for every girl in love with STEM. Thank you Ami, Julie, Helen, Melina, and Erika for thriving and leading women in security."

The women selected as Secured by Women leaders will receive the opportunity to attend a major security conference of their choice. Lacework will also donate $5,000 in matching contributions to Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science.

Lacework aims to continue the initiative past International Women's Month as a continued effort for an industry-wide transformation and will host a Secured by Women event series at major industry gatherings throughout the year.

