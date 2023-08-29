Lacework Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise Flexibility in the Cloud

New features allow joint customers to innovate rapidly in Google Cloud with confidence their environment is secure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud . Several new features will allow joint customers to innovate even faster in Google Cloud environments with the confidence that their cloud environment is even more secure. Customers can now choose to have the full Lacework platform, which provides data-driven protection from code to cloud from a single location, on Google Cloud to leverage its unique benefits. Further enhancements like low latency ingestion of Google Cloud audit logs events activity, Lacework Query Language (LQL) for Google Cloud logs, Agentless Scanning for Google Cloud, Attack Path Analysis for Google Cloud, Composite alerts specifically for Google Cloud, and Google Eventarc integration allow enterprises to increase their innovation velocity, securely, on Google Cloud.

"Enterprise customers are increasingly using Google Cloud to drive their business and the capabilities we are announcing today give them even more confidence to move fast in Google Cloud with the Lacework platform," said Brian Lanigan, Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Lacework. "We are committed to giving our customers flexibility in how they leverage Lacework so they can stay focused on serving their customers, while knowing that they are secure in their cloud of choice or across multiple clouds."

Enterprise Flexibility to Take Advantage of the Benefits of Lacework and Google Cloud

The announcement includes several enhancements that strengthen the partnership with Google Cloud and give customers flexibility in how they leverage Lacework, including support for Google Cloud Audit Log on a pub/sub architecture. This new method enables customers to ingest, process, and alert on Google Cloud audit logs with lower and more predictable latency. Additionally, Lacework is releasing new detection rules and composite alerts, and Google Cloud users can now write custom LQL policies. These new composite alerts include the "Potentially Compromised Google Cloud Identity". This alert uses multiple detections to correlate into a higher-level alert when Lacework suspects an intrusion into their cloud environment, giving Google Cloud customers greater context and reduced investigation time.

"Businesses seek security solutions that can adapt to their technology stack and enable them to monitor and protect their organizations," said Vineet Bhan, Global Head of Security Partnerships, Google Cloud. "With Lacework's platform, Google Cloud customers have tools to help them secure their applications, including the ability to process audit logs faster and more effectively."

Attack Path Analysis, which combines a visual representation of potential attack paths with deep runtime insight from Lacework's Polygraph Data Platform, is now extended to Google Cloud support, enhancing Google Cloud users' visibility into potential threats and allowing proactive risk mitigation. Customers like Cognite , a global leader in industrial software, are already seeing benefits from attack path analysis.

"It provides an invaluable means of identifying potential configuration problems before they escalate into more significant security breaches," said Simon Eriksen, Security Engineer, Cognite. "My colleague already had the chance to identify configuration issues, it immediately flagged something we had to look at — giving us the opportunity to fix it."

Agentless scanning for Google Cloud streamlines security assessments and provides a comprehensive view of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations within the cloud environment. Agentless workload scanning can be implemented for a single Google Cloud project or at the Organization level to apply to any/all Google Cloud projects with one integration. Additionally, for customers using Lacework multi-tenancy, the results from individual Google Cloud projects can be routed automatically to their mapped Lacework accounts.

Finally, Lacework, in partnership with Google Cloud, is strengthening its Google Cloud Eventarc integration , which allows security professionals to build event-driven architectures without having to implement, customize, or maintain the underlying infrastructure. It offers a standardized solution to manage the flow of state changes, which Google Cloud calls events, between decoupled microservices. With events sent from the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform to Eventarc, an organization can easily manage the workflow of these events; whether routing the event to a specific group, sending information to an internal tool, or performing remediation on the affected resource.

At a time when enterprises are seeking flexibility in how they run their cloud business, Lacework is delivering more optionality for customers to innovate securely in Google Cloud.

