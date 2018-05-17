Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

"The goal of security is to enable engineering and operations to securely release innovative new services and applications that drive our core business," said David Tsao, Global Information Security Officer at Veeva Systems. "With the Lacework Cloud Security Platform, we're able to keep our highly dynamic AWS environment secure while offering high quality, actionable security signals. The level of automation built into the platform, its host-based IDS, and its compliance audit capabilities, keeps the security of our AWS environment moving at the same pace as development."

Lacework brings end-to-end security and compliance to organizations deploying applications on AWS. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform addresses the unique demands of the cloud: speed, scale and automation. The technology backbone of the platform, Polygraph®, combines active cloud resource monitoring, advanced analytics and smart visualization. Utilizing the Lacework Cloud Security Platform, security teams can quickly, and easily, minimize security risks, detect threats and close compliance gaps without slowing down the pace of innovation.

"Veeva's selection of Lacework for cloud security and compliance further showcases our momentum in delivering truly automated, end-to-end security for AWS to our forward-thinking and security-conscious customers," said Dan Hubbard, Chief Security Architect at Lacework. "There is a need for speed, scale and automation when keeping today's highly dynamic cloud workloads secure. Our SaaS-based solution deploys in minutes, immediately delivering demonstrable value to Veeva's already established AWS infrastructure."

Lacework was recently named a Cool Vendor in the May 2018 Gartner Cool Vendors in Cloud Security report. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform delivers advanced protection for AWS accounts and users, AWS S3 buckets and workloads. Its host-based intrusion detection system (IDS) tracks activities and detects anomalies down to the most granular level, including processes and files. The end result is fine-grained visibility with one of the richest cloud security dataset presented in a meaningful, easy to navigate UI. For more information on Lacework, please visit www.lacework.com.

About Lacework

Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security enabling enterprises to safely innovate fast in the cloud. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud ever-changing configuration and workloads. Just like DevOps automates code deployment, Lacework automates cloud security, empowering IT to continuously keep cloud environments secure and compliant. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com.

