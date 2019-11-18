Lacework Integrates with Datadog to Bring Security Visibility to Cloud Monitoring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the industry's first solution to deliver complete security at scale for cloud and container environments, today announced its integration with Datadog , the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. The integration unites security and observability data for customers, providing them with a complete cloud security platform, from build-time to run time.

"Our integration with Datadog allows developers to review security signals inside their existing workflow, to better protect their infrastructure and services without sacrificing productivity or speed," said Dan Hubbard, CEO of Lacework. "This collaboration between DevOps and security in distributed systems will help bring value to DevSecOps teams."

The integration between Lacework and Datadog supports two critical shifts in security: the shift from conflict to collaboration, and the shift from centralized to distributed. As more organizations adopt Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), the need to move quickly creates security gaps that can lead to data leaks, ransomware, crypto mining, and a variety of other issues that can leave data exposed and vulnerable. This integration provides significant value to modern architectures that require a unified view of their metrics, logs and performance data with their cloud security findings, thus allowing teams to:

Correlate data across different sources to investigate incidents faster

Rehydrate archived logs/events for forensics with Datadog's Logging without Limits™

Route alerts/escalations through a standard pipeline across engineering

Identify any containers/hosts that are not running Lacework

"Our customers increasingly rely on Datadog to monitor their security posture and alert on potential threats," said Marc Tremsal, Director, Product Management, Datadog. "This integration with Lacework provides greater security visibility across workloads, containers, and cloud environments to customers of both our platforms."



Join Lacework at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 2-5, 2019, and stop by booth #2634 to see the Lacework and Datadog integration live. Visit www.lacework.com/reinvent to learn more.

About Lacework

Lacework delivers security and compliance for the cloud. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform is cloud-native and offered as-a-Service; delivering build-time to run-time threat detection, behavioral anomaly detection, and cloud compliance across multicloud environments, workloads, containers, and Kubernetes. Customers significantly drive down costs and risk by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, rule writing, and inaccurate alerts. Lacework is trusted worldwide by enterprise companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Spike Ventures, the Webb Investment Network (WIN), and AME Cloud Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com .

Media Contact

Ryan McCurdy

Head of Demand Generation, Lacework

(408) 621-8399

ryan.mccurdy@lacework.net

PR Contact

Jacqueline Meyler

Lumina Communications on behalf of Lacework

(408) 963-6418

Lacework@LuminaPR.com

SOURCE Lacework

Related Links

http://www.lacework.com

