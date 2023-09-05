Lacework Launches Comprehensive Cloud Security Community

New customer forum combines peer-led discussion, learnings, and expanded support from Lacework

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the launch of a new community that adds to its industry-leading constellation of technical resources.

Built to bring together customer peers, Lacework support staff, and other cloud security professionals, the Lacework Community weaves new discussion forums with documentation, a knowledge base, events, and coursework to provide a comprehensive network fabric of intelligence. Members can tap into a wealth of documentation through the tool's federated search or start a unique discussion to leverage guidance from Lacework engineers and industry peers.

"We are always seeking new ways to help drive our customers' success, and this community connects our customers and partners to help them learn and share faster and more broadly," said Jay Parikh, CEO, Lacework. "Among the discussions with industry peers, integrated documentation, and active engagement with our teams, customers will experience an all-new level of support from Lacework."

Customers using the new Lacework Community will have access to:

New discussion forums covering Lacework and cloud security topics

covering Lacework and cloud security topics A refreshed knowledge base with dozens of articles covering common support issues

with dozens of articles covering common support issues How-to guides curated by Lacework's Customer Success Architects

curated by Lacework's Customer Success Architects Product updates summarizing monthly releases and in-depth features

summarizing monthly releases and in-depth features Networked events including daily office hours and marketing events

including daily office hours and marketing events Integrated documentation with thousands of articles indexed in the federated search function

"Things change fast in the cloud security world with companies exposed to new threats and tactics every day," says John Turner, Senior Security Architect at LendingTree. "The quick learning and feedback provided by peers can play a big role in any company's security posture. Lacework's community will help provide that critical narrative and elevate the cloud security conversation across the board."

Access to the community is now open to customers and prospects at community.lacework.com .

About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and Lacework's platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multicloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com . Join the community at community.lacework.com .

