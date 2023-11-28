Lacework Launches Generative AI Assistant to Level-Up Cloud Security Teams

LLM-based assistive experience easily communicates critical alert context making security and engineering teams more effective at adopting new cloud technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , a data-driven cloud security company, today announced a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that gives enterprise customers a new way to engage with the Lacework platform by providing customized context to investigate and remediate proactive and reactive alerts. This capability extends the impact of existing security teams: it enables them to build stronger relationships with DevOps organizations while improving their own hiring and retention outcomes.

Introducing Lacework AI Assist

Lacework AI Assist meets analysts at their level of expertise and helps them navigate security issues in complex cloud environments with ease. It not only saves security teams time when investigating threats, but also significantly enhances cloud security operations centers' (SOC) efficiency by providing them personalized guidance for resolution. Leveraging the power of generative AI, Lacework's assistive experience simplifies the understanding and actioning of compliance alerts for teams, fostering a culture of proactive risk management. Moreover, these capabilities allow SOC and security experts to build credibility with developers as it guides them through building up technical context to streamline the development process in the cloud.

"The Lacework assistive experience will give our cloud security engineers greater insight into alerts that will help our team with threat investigations, remediations, and operational efficiency," states Colin Barr, Senior Engineering Manager, Application Security at Paddle. "Knowing that Lacework built their assistive technology with a private by design architecture — for both data ingestion and for training the model — is also extremely important to us."

The Lacework assistive experience provides customers with the capability to ask questions such as:

Why should I look at this alert?

What Lacework tools can I use to further investigate this?

How do I fix this misconfiguration using the AWS CLI?

Does this violation affect my SOC2 compliance?

Trending generative AI tools are only as effective as the data they can manipulate and Lacework is uniquely architectured to handle the immense volume, velocity, and variety of cloud data in order to detect known and unknown threats. Combining the insights generated from Lacework Polygraph machine learning with the assistive technology from LLMs offers customers a unique advantage to get better outcomes, faster.

A continued commitment to Private by Design solutions was a critical priority when developing the Lacework assistive experience. Lacework has taken extensive measures to ensure that customer data stays secure, which means that customer data is not used to train any models.

Leveraging Amazon Bedrock

Lacework now leverages the generative AI model services from Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes foundational models from leading AI companies–as well as Amazon–available via API. This integration deepens the relationship and builds on the technical collaboration between Lacework and AWS, and allows Lacework to experiment with different models to create the best customer experiences.

"Generative AI was a natural progression for us to build on the deep machine learning capabilities that are at the core of the Lacework platform's anomaly detection," said Adam Leftik, Vice President, Product, Lacework. "Our customers can use Lacework to secure themselves against potential generative AI threats, as well as use generative AI assistance to better understand the risks and threats in their cloud environments. Utilizing Amazon Bedrock to do just that is an exciting technical win."

AWS Built-in Partner

Lacework has achieved the AWS Built-in Competency designation which recognizes Lacework as an AWS Partner that provides customers with a solution that installs, configures, and integrates with key foundational AWS services using a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts, increasing the customer's time to value.

About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com .

