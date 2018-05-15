Lacework Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security for 2018

According to the report's key findings, "The inherent tendency of public cloud computing toward diffusion and complexity continues to encourage the startup of new cloud security vendors… Most cloud-using organizations are dissatisfied with the current state of cloud security management and are willing to consider use of third-party security orchestration mechanisms." The report also notes that "starting in 2022, multipurpose cloud control suites will represent two-thirds of the cloud security marketplace."

Lacework combines active cloud resource monitoring, advanced analytics and smart visualization to automate cloud security and deliver continuous compliance. The technology backbone of the platform, Polygraph®, learns the normal behavior of each cloud and detects deviations using machine learning. With Lacework, security teams can quickly, and easily, minimize security risks, detect threats and close compliance gaps without slowing down the pace of innovation.

"We feel being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a testament to our overall commitment in delivering end-to-end security and compliance to our customers deploying in cloud environments such as AWS," said Sanjay Kalra, CPO and co-founder at Lacework. "We believe being named a Gartner Cool Vendor further validates the need for Lacework innovative approach to cloud security. By bringing automation, speed and scale to cloud security in today's highly dynamic cloud environments, we enable businesses to safely speed up innovation in the cloud."

Lacework has also been listed as a representative Vendor in the March 2018 Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP) 2 by Gartner, Inc. According to the guide, the market for CWPPs are "defined by offerings specifically designed for server workload-centric security protection and are typically agent-based for deep workload visibility and attack prevention capabilities."

Security and compliance teams can see a demo of the Lacework platform at Booth #1120 in the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit June 4-7, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. For more information on Lacework, please visit www.lacework.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security enabling enterprises to safely innovate fast in the cloud. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud ever-changing configuration and workloads. Just like DevOps automates code deployment, Lacework automates cloud security, empowering IT to continuously keep cloud environments secure and compliant. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com.

