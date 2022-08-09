Lacework Named To The Forbes Cloud 100

Data-Driven Cloud Security Company Ranked #55 for Growth, Sales,Valuation and Culture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, has ranked #55 on the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Cloud environments have a different scale, complexity, and speed of action than on-prem environments, requiring new security approaches. Using automation and cloud behavioral analytics, the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform automatically learns and understands behaviors across a customer's cloud environment. These behaviors provide security teams with the context needed to prioritize risk across what the organization builds and runs.

"We built Lacework to tackle one of the greatest challenges in modern computing - cloud security - and make it possible for customers to innovate quickly and securely in this new cloud era," said Jay Parikh, Co-CEO at Lacework. "We're thrilled that the outcomes we create for our customers have propelled this company to be recognized alongside other organizations pioneering the future of how we operate in the cloud."

Lacework is trusted by companies of all sizes across the globe, including in the Fortune 500. According to a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, enterprises deploying Lacework:

Receive a 342% return on investment (ROI)

Benefit from reduced effort for security teams through the surfacing of prioritized and curated alerts that enable focus on critical tasks — such as resolving more severe security incidents and threat hunting

$1.8 million value over three years from increased productivity from reduction of alert investigations

value over three years from increased productivity from reduction of alert investigations Reduce costs due to eliminating the need to purchase legacy tool licenses and hire security compliance professionals, worth $230,000 and $291,000 over three years respectively

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com .

