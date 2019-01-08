Lacework Names Johnny Chen as Vice President of Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security, today announced the appointment of Johnny Chen to the role of Vice President of Engineering. Chen brings 20 years of experience as an innovator in fraud detection, machine learning, security, and scaling cloud environments. In his new role at Lacework, Chen will lead the continuous development and deployment of the company's end-to-end cloud security platform.

"The power of the Lacework platform is in making sense of security data and abstracting meaningful insights about risk," said Johnny Chen, Vice President of Engineering, Lacework. "I'm very excited about leading the team that's created the market's most comprehensive cloud security detection and analysis solution. It has been clear that the market needs a solution that can identify and analyze behaviors within cloud environments."

Prior to Lacework, Chen led the engineering effort at Cohesity, where his team built a cloud enabled hyper-converged storage system. Before that, Chen built a storied career at Google, where he was one of the early engineers that launched AdSense. He also founded the ad fraud detection team that built one of the first web-scale anomaly detection system to remove fraudulent activity throughout Google's ad network. Johnny holds a PhD in Computer Science from Rice University.

At Lacework, Chen will be responsible for a team that delivers security insights, threat detection, and workload and account security for public cloud platforms. "Execution is critical when we're operating in a rapidly changing market, so we'll abide by guiding principles that drive innovation while taking care of customer needs," added Chen.

"Johnny brings to Lacework a long history of creating high performance teams that have built market-defining products," said Stefan Dyckerhoff, President and CEO, Lacework. "At Lacework, we're building a solution that addresses the unique needs of organizations that operate workloads in the cloud. Johnny will help us continue our work around delivering insights and security analysis at scale and at the speed of business."

About Lacework

Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security enabling enterprises to safely innovate fast in the cloud. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud's ever-changing configuration and workloads. Just like DevOps automates code deployment, Lacework automates cloud security, empowering IT to continuously keep cloud environments secure and compliant. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Spike Ventures, the Webb Investment Network (WIN), and AME Cloud Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com .

Media Contact

Jacqueline Meyler

Lumina Communications on behalf of Lacework

(669) 234-9775

Lacework@LuminaPR.com

SOURCE Lacework

Related Links

https://www.lacework.com

