Lacework Partners with Google on Cloud Security and Announces Investment from GV

Lacework Strengthens Multicloud Offering for Customers with the Addition of Polygraph® Data Platform to Google Cloud Marketplace; Strategic Development Agreement with GCP and Capital Infusion from GV to Fuel Continued Innovation at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to bring the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform to customers quickly and easily. Lacework also announced an investment from GV, further validating the company's vision of automating cloud security in the evolving threat landscape.

The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform offers automated anomaly detection for Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure, and will soon be available via Google Cloud Marketplace so customers can easily purchase Lacework and integrate the platform into their environment to uncover potential issues and threats before they become a problem. The companies have also committed to partnering on upcoming integrations with Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC). The availability of this joint offering will benefit both Lacework customers using Google Cloud and SCC customers looking for multicloud capabilities as part of their security operations deployments.

The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform helps organizations of all sizes automatically uncover suspicious activity across a multicloud environment so they can detect and address true threats and risks to their business from build time through runtime. It empowers customers with the automation to see and understand cloud changes at scale without requiring manual intervention by security teams, leading to safer innovation at higher velocity. With this new partnership, Google Cloud customers can now more quickly purchase automated security from Lacework. Over time, the companies will build even better security insights and efficiency for customers with jointly developed features.

"It's now an organizational imperative for enterprises of all sizes and across all industries to build security into their technology stack at every level, including across multiple cloud providers," said Sunil Potti, VP and General Manager of Cloud Security at Google Cloud. "Lacework's integration with Security Command Center (SCC) on Google Cloud enables organizations to deploy the Lacework platform at scale for any cloud, while more readily detecting and addressing anomalies in conjunction with SCC for Google Cloud environments."

The founding thesis of Lacework is that cloud security is fundamentally a data problem. Solving this problem – brought on by the enormous scale, evolving technologies, adaptive infrastructure, and constant change of cloud environments – requires rethinking the traditional approach to security. Lacework's patented Polygraph technology builds a baseline for how an environment normally operates and measures all ongoing activity against this baseline so it can find anomalous behavior. This automated approach helps security teams better understand what's happening across their environment and reduces the amount of time spent sorting through security alerts so they can focus on revenue-driving activities.

"Lacework takes a fundamentally different approach to security in the cloud, recognizing that traditional tools and strategies don't work in environments where speed, scale and rapid iteration are a priority," said Sangeen Zeb, Partner, GV. "We invest in bold companies that transform industries. I can't think of a company that exemplifies that mission more than Lacework."

"Threats are becoming more sophisticated to take advantage of the tremendous amount of data moving to the cloud every day," said Jay Parikh, Co-CEO, Lacework. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we're making it easier for our many joint customers to take advantage of the only security platform built in and for the cloud, helping those customers better understand the changing nature of cloud environments and better protect both their data and their business."

For more information about the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace, visit

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's AWS , Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud , and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

