Lacework Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Leader in Innovation and Growth for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)

Inaugural Frost Radar Report positions Lacework as a leader in rapidly growing cloud security market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced it has received worldwide recognition for innovation and growth by Frost & Sullivan in its inaugural Global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Radar Report . The report, which analyzes the emerging CNAPP market, ranks Lacework highly on both the growth and innovation indexes for its continuous platform updates and clear technology roadmap. Frost & Sullivan also highlights the strong focus Lacework has placed on its global GTM strategy, sales, and marketing activity, leading to a 5.4% market share out of the CNAPP vendor pack and robust YoY growth of 304.4% in 2021.

As threats that target cloud infrastructure continue to grow in volume and sophistication, businesses are looking for innovative solutions that help them manage cloud security across the application lifecycle. Not just the capabilities that span build to run time, but also the ability to deliver security outcomes by correlating information about risks and threats at scale.This recognition in the Frost Radar Report demonstrates Lacework's commitment to improving the cloud security landscape with its innovative Polygraph® Data Platform , which enables security teams to gain better visibility and control over their greatest risks from a single all-encompassing platform. Based on patented cloud behavioral analytics, the platform automatically learns and alerts about abnormal behavior, offering capabilities to uncover cloud account and IaC misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations, in addition to continuous monitoring of runtime activities to detect known and unknown threats and protect cloud workloads.

"To be recognized so positively by Frost & Sullivan across all indexes validates our mission at Lacework to build the world's most advanced cloud security platform at scale," said Jay Parikh, CEO at Lacework. "Organizations of all sizes and cloud maturity are facing significant challenges when it comes to adjusting to a cloud-centric world. Traditional security approaches fail to tie together information across the cloud environment and deliver security outcomes at scale. As this report highlights, we are constantly adapting and enhancing our technology to prepare our customers for the next great cloud security threat, and to help them understand their cloud environments in a way they've never been able to before."

Designed to match the scale, complexity, and speed of hybrid and multicloud environments, Lacework is the only company that combines anomaly detection, vulnerability management, and security posture management in a single platform, giving customers a comprehensive view of risks across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Kubernetes environments. To learn more, please visit our website: www.lacework.com/ .

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com .

