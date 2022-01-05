Lacework Welcomes Jesper Frederiksen as General Manager for EMEA

Frederiksen joins to drive Lacework's rapid EMEA growth, further transform cloud security

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced the appointment of Jesper Frederiksen as General Manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Frederiksen, an industry leading SaaS and cloud expert with a track record of helping organisations scale their regional footprints, will spearhead the company's EMEA go-to-market strategy, manage strategic partnerships, and engage directly with key customers to help them succeed on their cloud security journey.

Frederiksen joins the company with more than 15 years of expertise in cloud infrastructure and more than 25 years of experience helping IT and technology organisations achieve rapid growth. He is responsible for building out strategic regional teams in core technology hubs across EMEA such as Munich, Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm, and will seek to double his 100-strong team in the next year, with a focus on helping local customers protect against cloud-focused attacks in an increasingly complex IT environment. Prior to joining Lacework, Frederiksen led EMEA operations as VP and General Manager at both DocuSign and Okta and is currently a non-executive board member at Keepit, Siteimprove, Signaturit and LearnUpon.

"The past 18 months have been transformative not just for the technology industry, but for enterprises in every sector. As the world has increasingly gone digital, implementing cloud infrastructure has become a top priority which has further expanded the attack surface. With cloud technology becoming foundational to most businesses they must re-architect how they operate and stay secure, or they will struggle to innovate and succeed," said Frederiksen. "Overcoming this issue requires data-driven solutions, and Lacework offers the most uniquely valuable solution the IT and security industries have seen in recent years. I am thrilled to be leading the team across EMEA and ensuring continued customer success in the world of cloud security."

Frederiksen joins as EMEA General Manager at a time of hyper-growth for Lacework. The organisation has seen 3x revenue growth, a more than 3x increase in new customers – including recent wins in EMEA with AB Tasty , Akoova , Scurri , Sliide and Snowplow – and more than 3x employee growth year-over-year. This appointment also follows the announcement that former Facebook VP of Engineering and Infrastructure, Jay Parikh, has joined Lacework as Co-CEO to help David "Hat" Hatfield drive the company's product and infrastructure innovation engine.

"Lacework is seeing investment not only in R&D but across the board as we welcome leaders in every sector of the business. Our team is growing quickly, and this rapid expansion is a testament to our data-driven technology and the solutions we provide to organisations across the globe," said Andy Byron, President and CRO, Lacework. "Jesper's significant knowledge and experience in supporting EMEA customers and his intimate understanding of their pain points make him the best person in the industry to spearhead our growth initiatives in-region."

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security platform for the cloud. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform, powered by Polygraph, automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Copyright 2021 Lacework Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Lacework