Lachtman Cohen P.C. Files Hostile Housing Environment Lawsuit On Behalf Of Regatta Condominium Owner

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjoli Jagoda, the owner of an apartment at the Regatta Condominium in Mamaroneck, Westchester County, New York, filed a lawsuit against the Regatta's Board of Managers alleging that she has been forced to live in a hostile housing environment where she has been subjected to sexual harassment, misogynistic treatment, and intimidation by the Regatta's staff, and then retaliated against for complaining. Ms. Jagoda's attorneys at Lachtman Cohen, P.C. filed the lawsuit on her behalf in federal court in White Plains, New York.

Lachtman Cohen, P.C. partner Brian Cohen said the lawsuit alleges that Ms. Jagoda reported numerous instances of misconduct to the Regatta's Board of Managers, Board President Andrew J. Maggio, and the condominium's managing agent, RMR Residential Realty, LLC ("RMR"), but instead of taking action to end the abuse, they tolerated and facilitated the discriminatory conduct. According to the lawsuit, Ms. Jagoda's complaints led the staff to retaliate against her by subjecting her to bullying and threatening behavior, which is ongoing.

The Complaint asserts that the Board of Managers, RMR, Maggio, the Regatta's building supervisor, Amet "Alex" Vucetovic, and its porter, Nelson Calderon, violated federal and state discrimination laws.

Ms. Jagoda is represented by Lachtman Cohen P.C. Partner Brian S. Cohen and Of Counsel Lia E. Fierro.

The case, Jagoda v. The Board of Managers of the Regatta Condominium, et al., was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 20-cv-8681. Read the Complaint HERE.

Statement from Brian Cohen:

"Our firm is proud to represent Anjoli Jagoda in this important lawsuit. We believe that justice will prevail and hope that the impact of Ms. Jagoda's claims will extend far beyond this litigation, and that her courage will help improve living conditions for all women and inspire other victims of sexual misconduct in housing to come forward and fight for the dignity and respect that they deserve."

