LACI Announces New Funding for NYC Programs, Advances Zero Emissions Delivery Policy and Startup Pilots as Part of National City Climate Innovation Challenge, Deploys $850K into Brooklyn Startups

LACI Secures Funding from Barclays, ConEd, and National Grid, Reinforcing LACI's Focus on Climate Innovation and Economic Mobility in NYC, including via Emerging Programming at BATWorks; New Support Also Strengthens the Climate Innovation Partnership Between the Nation's Two Largest Cities

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)–which led the consortium that in May 2025 was announced by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to lead the BATWorks climate innovation hub in Brooklyn–today announced a series of milestones that:

Advanced zero emissions delivery in NYC. Through the City Climate Innovation Challenge to which NYC applied and was selected to be part of a 9-city cohort, LACI has provided a paid research fellow to advance the indirect source rule passed by City Council and funded $150k in related last-mile pilots including from PopWheels and Whizz.

Through the City Climate Innovation Challenge to which NYC applied and was selected to be part of a 9-city cohort, LACI has provided a paid research fellow to advance the indirect source rule passed by City Council and funded $150k in related last-mile pilots including from PopWheels and Whizz. Increased access to capital for Brooklyn-based startups. Through the LACI Cleantech Debt Fund, LACI provided loans of $600,000, including Stax. Increasing capital across the ecosystem helps advance transportation electrification in the region.

Through the LACI Cleantech Debt Fund, LACI provided loans of $600,000, including Stax. Increasing capital across the ecosystem helps advance transportation electrification in the region. Created new funding partnerships. Through new philanthropic and sponsorship commitments, LACI deepened partnerships in NYC with Barclays, ConEd, and National Grid to further accelerate climate innovation and economic mobility on the ground in Sunset Park and across the five boroughs. The funding also further strengthened the partnership on climate innovation between the two largest cities in America, NYC and LA.

"Thanks to our new startup, fellow incubator, and corporate partners, LACI is excited to build on our partnership with the NYC Mayor's Office, DOT, DEP, and EDC to scale our work in NYC," said Matt Petersen, LACI President and CEO. "Building on the model we created with the City of LA, we are excited to lean in to accelerate equitable climate action and advance economic justice in NYC with other cities across America."

In NYC, LACI's unique model of startup incubation, pilots along with public-private partnerships, and workforce training aims to deliver measurable emissions reductions and community benefits through the following:

Advancing zero-emissions goods movement in NYC. Over the past year, LACI has deepened its work in New York City through the first cohort of the City Climate Innovation Challenge, focused on zero-emissions delivery. Working with cities representing more than 55 million Americans, LACI is helping scale climate solutions while supporting local implementation. In NYC, LACI provided technical expertise and stakeholder engagement to advance zero-emissions goods movement, including a fellow to support for the City's development of an Indirect Source Rule (ISR) to address pollution from trucks traveling to and from warehouses. LACI also helped scale NYC-based innovation beyond the city by partnering with the Washington, DC Department of Transportation to deploy startups Whizz and PopWheels in DC, supported by $150,000 in non-dilutive pilot funding from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Increasing access to capital for Brooklyn-based startups. LACI is also expanding access to capital for climate tech founders in New York City's growing green economy. Through the LACI Cleantech Debt Fund, the organization has deployed $600,000 across three loans—including to Brooklyn-based companies—helping startups scale solutions, grow their businesses, and create local jobs. LACI has also strengthened the regional startup ecosystem by adding two New York–area incubator partners whose portfolio companies can access the Debt Fund: SecondMuse (Venture for ClimateTech and Scale for ClimateTech) and SOSV.

Creating new partnerships and expanding on-the-ground impact. At the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park, LACI now manages the Pilots at BAT program, BATWorks' initiative providing climate tech companies with real-world infrastructure to test and scale solutions in New York City's urban environment. Under LACI's leadership, applications to the program have grown fourfold, expanding the pipeline of technologies with the potential to deliver environmental and economic benefits. New philanthropic and corporate partners are helping expand pilots, support a new K-12 climate education experience with local organizations such as the Center for Family Life, and plan future workforce programs through BATWorks and the Sunset Park Economic Mobility Network led by the Southwest Brooklyn Industrial Development Corporation (SBIDC).

"This partnership is a testament to our steadfast commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and fostering innovation. By empowering startup businesses at the Brooklyn Army Terminal to accelerate the commercialization of climate technology, we are driving the growth of a vibrant cleantech ecosystem, creating jobs, reducing emissions, and positioning New York City as a leader in the transition to a sustainable future," said Katie Newcombe, New York Director of Economic Development, National Grid.

"BATWorks is building real momentum and delivering early results that show what's possible when public, private, and community partners come together around a shared vision for an inclusive green economy," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) Interim President & CEO Jeanny Pak. "From new capital flowing to NYC–based climate companies to the launch of the Sunset Park Economic Mobility Network, we're proud to partner with LACI to accelerate green industrial growth and climate resilience along the South Brooklyn waterfront—while connecting Sunset Park residents to real economic opportunity through quality jobs and training."

"We're pleased to support LACI's workforce development efforts in New York City," said Mark Thain, Head of Citizenship Americas at Barclays. "This work helps prepare and connect New Yorkers to careers in fast–growing sectors, supporting economic mobility and access to quality jobs,"

"LACI's climate efforts at BATWorks are an important part of the constellation of investments supporting and growing the green economy on our industrial waterfront in South Brooklyn," said Miquela Craytor, Interim Executive Director of SBIDC. "SBIDC remains committed to integrating thoughtful workforce and business program design into LACI's efforts to support new entrepreneurs coming to our community and ensuring that existing legacy industrial businesses and their essential workers have access to the tools and connections to play a meaningful role in the green economy."

"Events and partnerships that convene innovators to accelerate the deployment of new clean energy solutions are an essential part of New York State's energy transition," said Brandon Owens, Vice President of New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA). "Together, partners across sectors are signaling support to meet the business needs of entrepreneurs, make investments to grow a strong supply chain, add jobs, and expand energy options for consumers."

ABOUT LACI:

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is unlocking innovation by scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders, and enhancing communities through workforce training, pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI has helped 537 portfolio companies raise over $1.5 billion in funding, generated $477 million in revenue, and created 2,626 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $733 million.

ABOUT BATWORKS:

BATWorks is a cutting-edge climate innovation hub at the historic Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT), providing the space, infrastructure, and support startups need to go from prototype to market-ready. BATWorks aligns local workforce training and community initiatives with climate innovation efforts to drive shared growth for Sunset Park and beyond. NYCEDC has appointed a consortium led by LACI and the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) to design and operate BATWorks, which will allow LACI to grow the unique partnerships and programs born in Los Angeles and grow national programs, to position New York City as a leader in the green economy. As the climate program operator, LACI will manage "Pilots at BAT" while advising NYCEDC on future climate programming at BATWorks. Additional BATWorks consortium partners include the City University of New York (CUNY) and New York University (NYU).

Cameron Edinburgh

[email protected]

(213) 358-6500 Ext. 6623

SOURCE LACI