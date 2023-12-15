LACI CEO Statement on COP28 Agreement

News provided by

Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

15 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the unanimous approval of a declaration by COP28 diplomats that included calls for the phase out of fossil fuels and the tripling of renewable energy capacity, Matt Petersen, LACI's President and CEO, issued the following statement:

"While not adequate in meeting the magnitude of the climate crisis, it is historic that the 'phasing out' of fossil fuels—along with the funding of loss and damages, albeit modest, and commitments for the tripling of renewable energy capacity—was included in the final COP28 declaration unanimously approved in Dubai yesterday. In attending COP28 to share LACI's unique green economic development model to deploy equitable climate solutions at speed and scale, I was also pleased to be amongst hundreds of startup founders and fellow California leaders showing how the world's 4th largest economy is helping lead the way.

"Along with 2000 others, I signed the letter challenging COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber and all delegates to ensure the final declaration committed to 'phasing out' fossil fuels along with commitments for climate finance and biodiversity. The unanimous agreement codifies for the first time in the history of the world's largest climate conference what we have known all along: that we must end our reliance on fossil fuels to ensure, as I often say, humanity doesn't just survive but also thrives on this planet."

ABOUT LACI:

Established in 2011 as an economic development initiative of the City of Los Angeles and LA Department of Water and Power (LADWP), LACI is creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation through startup incubation, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships, pilots and policies, and enhancing communities through green job training. Solutions are focused on zero emissions transportation, clean energy, and sustainable cities. LACI's startup incubation programs provide curriculum, coaching, pilot funding, access to venture and debt funds, additional resources for underrepresented founders, paid interns, and other resources to scale emerging cleantech companies.

Cameron Edinburgh
213.647.1441
[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.