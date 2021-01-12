Lack of Sleep Quietly Drains America of Energy - Healthy Green CBD Oil Introduces New Product to Help Combat Chronic Sleeplessness: 'Sleep Line'

SPRING HILL, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Green CBD Oils (Healthy Green – https://healthygreencbdoil.com/) announced the launch of a new group of CBD-based products specifically engineered to help combat mild to moderate sleeplessness. The "Sleep Line" is a pharmacist-developed blend of melatonin and hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts that promote gentle and natural sleep cycles when used as part of a normal, healthy bedtime routine. Double-tested for quality by an independent laboratory, the Sleep Line is available as single-serving, rip-and-sip blueberry sachets; single-dose capsules; Sleepy Z, blackberry flavored gummies; and dropper vials of pure Sweet Sleep oil.

"We're very excited to offer our new Sleep Line as a way to address the growing sleeplessness problem in America," said Richard Reichmann. "Melatonin is a common hormone that has a long and well-studied history as a sleep aid because it's a natural part of the sleep process. That's one of the main reasons why our pharmacists included it in these new Sweet Sleep oil blends. But CBDs and CBN in particular also have special characteristics that make them excellent companions to help maintain regular sleep cycles. Cannabinoids work in synergy with the body's natural sleep response to deliver a gentle but effective sleep you can rely upon, night after night."

Healthy Green CBD Oil: "Sleep Line"

Getting the recommended seven-to-eight hours a sleep needed each night is now harder than ever for Americans. But in addition to how long one sleeps, the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep is just as important to the body's recuperation and rest process. Recent studies cite and debate multiple factors as possible reasons why Americans have trouble achieving restful sleep – from anxiety to mild pain, or work-related issues – but all experts agree on one thing for certain: good sleep is linked to good health. Lack of restful sleep can lead to a host of long-term health issues.

Current research also suggests a clear link between the use of CBDs and restful sleep. Sleep is a very complex process, and the exact action of cannabinoids is still a bit of a mystery, but the endocannabinoid system of the human body plays a variety of roles in maintaining important body functions like sleep, mood and appetite. Cannabinoids like those found in the "Sleep Line" oils attach to receptors in the brain and central nervous system, affecting a variety of factors that inhibit sleep (e.g. relieving anxiety and generalized pain, promoting relaxation). The cannabinoids also affect the sleep/wake cycle itself, helping to regulate it in a natural and comfortable way. CBDs are rapidly becoming an integral part of a safe, natural, and preferred OTC treatment for mild to moderate insomnia.

For more information on CBD products to help with sleep, anxiety, or general pain, visit Healthy Green CBD Oil online.

About Healthy Green CBD Oil

Healthy Green is committed to improving both the lives of its users and their families with oils, edibles and other products that use only the highest quality grade cannabidiol ingredients, containing 99-percent pure CBD isolate distilled from the hemp plant. All of Healthy Green's products are pharmacist formulated and third-party tested, to ensure customers that they are receiving the safest, cleanest and purest CBD extracts available today. Learn more at: www.HealthyGreenCBDOil.com.

Disclaimer: Statements regarding Healthy Green CBD products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results from products may vary. These items are not intended to cure, treat or prevent any diseases.

Media Contact:

Richard Reichmann/ President

352-428-5068

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthy Green CBD Oil