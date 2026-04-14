Lackey Law Firm Recognized Among the 2026 Longhorn 100 in Austin, Texas

Lackey Law Firm earns recognition among the fastest-growing Longhorn businesses globally, driven by a model that focuses on high-quality divorce and child custody representation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Apr. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lackey Law Firm, a prominent family law practice, has been named to the Longhorn 100, recognizing the firm among the 100 fastest-growing businesses globally founded, owned, or led by University of Texas alumni. The Longhorn 100 Awards Celebration, where final rankings will be revealed, is scheduled for April 24, 2026 in Austin. Families navigating divorce or child custody matters in Austin can learn more about the firm's client-first approach and access resources at https://lackeylawfirmpc.com/.

Lackey Law Firm Longhorn 100 Winner

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Longhorn 100, an award that celebrates the fastest-growing Longhorn businesses in the world!" said Alicia Lackey, managing partner. "We're looking forward to the rankings reveal on April 24!" Lackey has also been recognized as a top-rated family law attorney in Austin, Texas by Super Lawyers from 2024 to 2026.

Longhorn 100 Celebrates Firm's Achievements in Family Law

The Longhorn 100 program, presented by Texas Exes, the Ex-Students' Association of The University of Texas, identifies and celebrates the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-founded, owned, or led businesses worldwide. For many Texas families, the path through divorce or a child custody dispute is defined not just by legal complexity but by emotional cost. Understanding the divorce process in Texas means navigating procedural layers that divorcing spouses often do not anticipate, including:

Mandatory waiting periods before a final decree can be granted

Community property rules and the court's "just and right" division standard

State-federal intersections on retirement assets, such as Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs)

Child custody arrangement options that balance parental rights with children's best interests under Texas law

Setting the Bar for Austin Texas Family Law

Lackey Law Firm regularly publishes guides on complex legal subjects and provides accessible resources to individuals navigating the divorce process in Texas at their blog. That methodology extends to some of the most technically demanding family law matters, including high-asset divorces involving business valuations, retirement account division and spousal maintenance calculations.

Lackey Law Firm PC is a Texas family law practice headquartered in Austin, with offices in The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Fredericksburg. The firm's experienced divorce and child custody attorneys guide clients through complex legal matters, from highly contested Texas divorces to intricate child custody disputes, combining strong courtroom advocacy with skilled mediation and negotiation. At Lackey Law Firm PC, the mission is simple: honor the trust of every client by upholding integrity, understanding each unique situation, and delivering practical, effective solutions that protect families and their futures. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://lackeylawfirmpc.com/

SOURCE Lackey Law Firm