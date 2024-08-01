LaClare Creamery Hosts Sweepstakes for National Goat Cheese Month

To enter, participants must fill out the entry form with their name, email, and phone number. By doing so, you stand a chance to win* a generous haul of delicious goat cheese, delivered to your doorstep in quarterly installments, totaling up to 52 delectable selections.

"Each year, the LaClare Creamery team celebrates National Goat Cheese Month with excitement and passion. This year, we want to spread the joy and give a lucky foodie the chance to enjoy our cheese and elevate their everyday," said Patrick Considine, national sales director at LaClare Creamery. "Our products are notorious for their delicately creamy texture and clean, tangy flavor profiles. We're so excited about the opportunity to share our craft and cannot wait to see who the lucky winner will be!"

LaClare Creamery is dedicated to craftsmanship, transparency, and honoring tradition when it comes to crafting their full line of specialty cheeses. This commitment, coupled with a local Wisconsin milk supply, enabling the team to collect milk every other day, ensures ultimate freshness. For additional information about LaClare's artisan goat cheese products, visit laclarefamilycreamery.com .

For your chance to win a year's worth of LaClare Creamery goat cheese, visit https://recipes.laclarefamilycreamery.com/ngcm/

High-resolution photos are available for media use here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal residents of the United States, with the exception of residents of the States of Hawaii and Alaska. Void in Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and possessions, and where otherwise prohibited by law. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Entry period begins at 12:00 a.m. CDT on August 1, 2024 and ends at 11:59 PM CDT on August 31, 2024. For full official Rules and to enter, visit https://recipes.laclarefamilycreamery.com/ngcm. Sponsored by LaClare Creamery, LLC, W2994 County Road HH, Malone, WI 53049.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese brands in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com

