Laclede's Landing Riverfront District 2020 Improvements and 2021 Initiatives

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly slowed construction in 2020, the Laclede's Landing leadership team used this time as an opportunity to refocus their community improvement efforts.

The team leading the Laclede's Landing Neighborhood Association aligned with a broader initiative to make downtown St. Louis a better place for residents and visitors alike. The five focus goals of the undertaking included making downtown St. Louis the region's most walkable, diverse neighborhood through redesigned streets, more vibrant public spaces, and green infrastructure, all while expanding the neighborhood's economy.

In 2020, Laclede's Landing underwent significant improvements, all of which worked toward achieving these goals. They focused their efforts on the following:

Resetting 15,000 square feet of cobblestone road

12,000 square feet of road resurfacing

Laying 20,000 square feet of new concrete

Installing 85 new streetlights

Planting 20 trees with tree well fencing

Planting more than 200 perennials

Installing 600 feet of iron fencing

Rebuilding all intersections to ADA specifications

Laying underground conduits for the future of high-speed fiber internet

Installing new historic traffic and street signage

Roughing in an area for a downtown LED kiosk at the 1st Street and Lucas Avenue intersection

A construction crew also broke ground on the Katherine Ward Burg Garden as an addition to the Great Rivers Greenway district. The half-acre plaza will offer a welcoming area for visitors and residents when they exit the MetroLink at the Laclede's Landing stop while also brightening up the Mississippi Riverfront. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

2021 is already projected to be even bigger with the development of dedicated pedestrian areas and the improvement of the local dog park, among other plans, including:

Closure of 2nd Street between Lucas Avenue and Morgan Street for pedestrian-only foot traffic

for pedestrian-only foot traffic Installation of streetlights to illuminate the pedestrian-only walkway

Purina Dog Park enhancements that include landscaping as well as fence and gate improvements

The development of Paincourt Lofts to add 10 apartment and retail spaces

The development of Hoffman Lofts to add 24 apartments and retail spaces

The development of Greeley Lofts for 33 additional apartments, offices, and retail spaces

If you would like to see it firsthand, you're always welcome to discover Laclede's Landing —the place where St. Louis started .

SOURCE Laclede's Landing

