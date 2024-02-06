Laconic Announces New Suite of AI/ML & Portfolio Management Capabilities for SADAR™ NCM Platform

--The SADAR™NCM platform facilitates the conversion of natural capital assets into financial flows at institutional scale--

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), has announced a suite of new capabilities of SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization (NCM), the world's only trusted data management and interchange platform designed for the carbon market ecosystem. Now, all carbon market participants – developers, originators, regulators, traders, warehousers, end-buyers, and clearing/settlement providers – have access to contextually appropriate aggregated and harmonized carbon data tailored to their individual use cases.

SADAR™'s new feature suite is designed to further integrate carbon-specific data flows into global capital markets participants' existing business processes. This allows regulated financial institutions to leverage their core competencies to drive large-scale capital market flows and enhance profitability.

"With the scale of data flows required to power a truly global carbon market, SADAR™ NCM's AI/ML capabilities play a critical role in extracting meaningful insights and market process inputs from contextually appropriate data sources," said Andrew Gilmour, Co-founder and CEO, Laconic. "To achieve NetZero 2050, $2.5 Trillion USD of annualized notional trading volume in carbon and carbon-linked instruments is required; and SADAR™ NCM is the only trusted data management and exchange fabric that is capable of linking all carbon market participants together in a transparent and compliant manner. Only via SADAR™ NCM can institutional-scale origination and trading of carbon be realized, and with it, NetZero."

SADAR™ NCM's New Feature Set Includes:

Laconic Universal Environmental Identifier (LUEI™) – A transparent, auditable, and linkable data management paradigm that brings innumerable connections between data, data sources, regulatory regimes, and industry standards to light. LUEI™ assigns a unique identifier for immutable data, metadata resources, and the relationships between those resources. This creates a framework for second, third, and fourth order analyses of dynamic relationships between environmental information flows and traditionally constituted financial data sets.

Laconic Universal Carbon Identifier (LUCID™) – The industry's first globally harmonized record of carbon credit issuance. LUCID™ binds each carbon credit to the geospatial data, physical provenance information, jurisdictional compliance confirmations, and additionality activity that instantiated it. The many-to-one relationships that LUCID™ enumerates and rolls-up enables an individual carbon credits' unique data provenance to be preserved, validated, and audited throughout its lifecycle using the existing digital toolkits of the financial services industry. Double counting is eliminated, digital settlement is enabled, and pre-trade diligence is facilitated. LUCID™ also, for the first time, facilitates dynamic netting of all carbon origination and distribution activities to the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of those countries in which such activities occur – ensuring each signatory's compliance with their respective decarbonization obligations under the Paris Agreement.

NCM Navigator – Interact with the world's largest carbon-focused transformed data store directly using SADAR™'s native NCM Navigator functionality, powered by one of the world's leading Generative AI LLMs. Complex queries can be structured to extract multi-dimensional data insights from the platform and answer intricate compliance, regulatory, and pre-trade diligence inquiries – driving higher trade volumes and enhanced execution.

Environmental Data Pedigree (eDP) – Laconic's proprietary eDP scoring algorithm validates and analyzes the quality, integrity, and reliability of all data points processed by the SADAR™ NCM platform based on 14 key attributes and 58 sub-elements. Operating similarly to a FICO® score, the eDP scores permit large-scale comparison and synthesis of related, yet geospatially, methodologically, or jurisdictionally distinct, data sets. The eDP algorithm is designed to eliminate the possibility of favoritism in the scoring process.

Portfolio Management – This capability enables users to track and monitor complex positions and holdings in both traditional projects and bespoke synthetic inventories (baskets, carbon ETFs, custom indices, etc.). Integrated pricing feeds from market makers facilitate the valuation of both complete portfolios and individual constituent positions, while watch-list functionality automates pre-trade diligence activities, enabling high-velocity trading activity to take advantage of transient market conditions. Any user-defined area on Earth can be researched to uncover favorable land characteristics, latent carbon stocks, or development opportunities. Area of Interest (AOI) can also be monitored for future market activity.

These new capabilities are now available for all SADAR™ NCM clients.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

