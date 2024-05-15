Laconic Announces Peter Borish to Board of Directors

--Industry veteran brings significant financial market and technology experience to facilitate Laconic's global expansion --

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), today announced the appointment of Peter Borish to its Board of Directors effective immediately. With an in-depth understanding of global markets and their complexities, Peter Borish brings decades of financial market regulation, technology and innovation to his role as Laconic's newest Director.

Mr. Borish also brings a valuable perspective as an asset manager, seasoned investor and corporate advisor and is uniquely positioned to support Laconic's approach to unifying data flows stemming from ecosystem attributes with global capital markets trading infrastructure.

"We are excited to have Peter Borish join our Board of Directors," said Andrew J. Gilmour, CEO and Co-founder, Laconic. "Peter brings extensive experience in capital markets, trading and exchange powered by technology and innovation. His expertise will be a great asset as we expand globally as the leading player in carbon-linked information interchange platform services."

Peter Borish currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Computer Trading Corporation (CTC), an investment and advisory firm. Identifying opportunities that enhance financial market efficiencies drives many of Mr. Borish's other endeavors. This includes being a board member of CIBC Bank USA, as a partner in Adam Hoffman's natural gas options trading team at Torsion Technologies, LLC, and as a partner of Quantrarian Asset Management. Additionally, Mr. Borish serves as an independent director of RMB funds where he is audit committee certified. He mentors young entrepreneurs as an advisor to Montageventures.com and Amity.vc.

"Like Laconic, I've always believed in bringing transparency to opaque markets and enhancing financial market efficiencies," said Peter Borish. "I'm honored to join Laconic's Board of Directors and I look forward to being a part of a company that reflects my philosophy of providing high-integrity data and information to facilitate better decision making and to assist in driving the growth of capital markets."

Mr. Borish's career began at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where he monitored foreign exchange futures and options. Previously, through CTC, Mr. Borish was chief strategist of Quad Group and its affiliated companies. After being recruited by Paul Tudor Jones, Mr. Borish helped build Tudor Investments into a leading global macro hedge fund by spearheading the firm's investment in research, data and computing. Mr. Borish has also been an angel investor in startup technology companies including Majestic Research, Skillr.com, OneChicago and Charitybuzz. He earned his Masters of Public Policy from the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan and received a BA in Economics from the same university.

The intersection of poverty, policy and politics is the focus of Mr. Borish's nonprofit interests. At both the Robin Hood Foundation and Math for America, he is a founding board member. Additionally, Mr. Borish serves as Chairman of the Institute for Financial Markets (IFM), a non-profit dedicated to participating in the development of standards and fostering best practices initiatives in the financial services industry.

As a matter of practice, Laconic's Board of Directors regularly evaluates the composition of its board and considers how they can maintain the appropriate mix of skills, qualifications, and diversity of backgrounds to best oversee the business and long-term strategy of the company.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

