Laconic Appoints Jessica Sohl as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

--Former Regulatory and Compliance Attorney at Jump Trading Provides Invaluable Expertise--

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( Laconic ), today announced that Jessica Sohl has been appointed as a special advisor to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Sohl's experience in trading systems, execution, market structuring and regulatory matters related to carbon will be invaluable to Laconic's Board of Directors and leadership team as the company continues to scale globally.

Ms. Sohl's key experience includes ten years at HC Technologies as President, a firm known for utilizing innovative technology, robust risk management and its talented team to identify global trading opportunities, with a focus on the Foreign Exchange and Futures markets. At HC Tech, she oversaw the firm's operations and strategic global expansion. Ms. Sohl also spent four years at Chicago's Jump Trading, a leading data and research-driven trading business, where she was a Regulatory and Compliance Attorney.

"Laconic's role in supporting global carbon markets is remarkable. Their SADARTM Natural Capital Monetization (NCM) solution provides carbon markets a trusted data management and interchange platform. As investment bankers and financial institutions look to carbon instruments as valuable trading assets, I look forward to working with Laconic to ensure the platform continues to adhere to the utmost stringent regulatory and compliance practices that the financial markets require," said Jessica Sohl.

Andrew Gilmour, Laconic's CEO and Co-Founder added: "We are pleased to have Jessica's insights and guidance on all carbon related regulatory matters. Our Board has deep knowledge of carbon markets, financial market structures and the emission reducing capabilities of the world's natural assets. Adding Jessica's carbon related regulatory and compliance knowledge will serve us and the carbon industry at large very well."

Ms. Sohl is also a former member of the CFTC'S Global Markets Advisory Committee and served as Vice-Chair of the New York Federal Reserve Board's Foreign Exchange Committee. She currently chairs the Board of the Chicago Foundation for Women. Ms. Sohl graduated from Gordon College and has a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com.

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contacts:

Laconic

Elke Heiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Laconic Infrastructure Partners, Inc.