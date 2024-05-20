Laconic Appoints Joe Sexton to Board of Directors

--Former AppDynamics, CA, EMC and McAfee Exec

Brings Tech and GTM Expertise for Long-Term Growth of Laconic's Platform--

CHICAGO, Ill., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), today announced the appointment of Joe Sexton to its Board of Directors effective immediately. With deep roots in cybersecurity, cloud transformation, and application performance, Mr. Sexton's experience with some of the largest, global tech companies in the world will add significant value as Laconic's newest Board Director.

Mr. Sexton is a technology industry veteran and proven operator with more than 30 years Go-To-Market expertise in software, SaaS, and PaaS businesses. His experience will complement the existing skill set of Laconic's current Directors and facilitate more effective governance and strategic development of the company.

"The entire team welcomes Joe Sexton to our Board of Directors," said Andrew J. Gilmour, CEO and Co-founder, Laconic. "Joe brings an enormous amount of technology know-how which will assist us in tailoring our offering to corporate clients, accelerate the uptake of our platform by the market, and drive our long-term contracted ARR growth."

"Now more than ever, the world is looking toward technology to help solve its carbon emission problems. Laconic is at the forefront of this meaningful worldwide effort by ensuring carbon instruments can be traded at scale in global financial markets via its world-class and revolutionary SADAR platform", said Joe Sexton. "I have never been so invigorated by a company's mission and look forward to helping Laconic achieve it," he added.

Mr. Sexton currently serves as a Board of Director for Aqua Security, XFactor, Menlo Security, and BrainBox Intelligent Marketing. He is also on the Advisory Board of Jugo. Formerly, he served as Member of the Board at CrowdStrike where he helped grow the company from $25M to over $1.7B in annual recurring revenue. Mr. Sexton was also board member at DecisionLink, D2iQ, and PagerDuty where he helped take the company through its successful IPO in 2019.

From December 2012 to April 2017, Mr. Sexton served as President of Worldwide Field Operations at AppDynamics, Inc., which was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $3.7B. He led AppDynamics from $28m to over $280m in sales while there. He has also held executive sales positions at McAfee, Mercury Interactive, EMC, and CA Technologies. Mr. Sexton holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Kentucky.

Over the past year, Laconic has attracted top executives and talent to its ranks. Mr. Sexton joins Laconic's leadership following other significant appointments including Chairman and CEO of Computer Trading Corporation (CTC), Peter Borish, as a member of Laconic's Board of Directors, and Alistair Mullen, senior advisor to UN climate affairs negotiators, who joined Laconic as Senior Vice President, Carbon Markets.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

