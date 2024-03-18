Laconic Appoints Nicola von Schroeter to Head up Strategic Alliances

-- Global financial information services industry veteran to lead partnerships for Laconic's data management and interchange platform --

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), announced that Nicola von Schroeter will lead Laconic's partner program as Senior Vice-President of Strategic Alliances.

Nicola von Schroeter, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Laconic

In her position as SVP Strategic Alliances, Ms. von Schroeter will play a key role in building relationships with strategic players operating in the carbon market ecosystem. Through industry collaboration, Ms.von Schroeter will refine Laconic's partner program to align and support the company's business strategy and R&D organizations, while exploring new opportunities that lead to mutually rewarding partnerships.

Through strategic alliances, Laconic will continue its mission of delivering accurate environmental intelligence, tools, and insights so that carbon instruments can be traded at scale in global financial markets. The company's data management and interchange platform, Laconic SADAR™ Natural Carbon Monetization (NCM), provides the much-needed immutable datastore and structured information interchange required for carbon markets to function properly.

"Since working with Laconic's leadership team to define this strategy, it is the right time for the deployment of financial markets infrastructure through collaborative initiatives to help Paris member nations achieve their NDC goals," said Nicola von Schroeter, SVP of Strategic Alliances, Laconic. "I'm excited to help bring greater trust and transparency to this marketplace to unlock the $2.5T in capital annually that is desperately required to fund global decarbonization."

Andrew Gilmour, Laconic's CEO and Co-Founder added: "Nicola brings a tremendous amount of global fintech and partnership experience in both startups and large, financial institutions. Her ability to transform legacy transactions to modern times will be extremely valuable in this new role."

Prior to Laconic, Ms. von Schroeter provided strategic consulting services to CEOs of fintech startups. As Head of Products at CanDeal, Nicola authored a patent for the pricing of Canadian fixed income securities and rolled out a bond pricing transparency reporting solution for a Canadian regulator (IIROC). While at Markit (now S&P Global), she was part of the founding management team and Managing Director responsible for global partnerships. Previous sales and product management roles also include positions at Morgan Stanley in European Equities Electronic Trading/Analytics Services, Bloomberg Financial (London/Europe), and Dow Jones Telerate (Hong Kong). Ms. von Schroeter holds a Post-Graduate degree in Asian Management Studies from Capilano College, Vancouver, and a Bachelor Commerce (Honors) from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response) are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

