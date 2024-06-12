Laconic CEO Andrew Gilmour to Speak at RBC Canadian Private Technology Conference

--Attendees to learn how technology can build trust in global carbon markets--

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( Laconic ), today announced that Andrew Gilmour, Laconic's CEO and Co-founder, has been invited to speak at the Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) Canadian Private Technology Conference, June 18, 2024.

The annual Canadian Private Technology Conference brings together tech CEOs and founders with top-tier institutional investors from across North America. This one-day conference will feature inspirational keynotes, fireside chats, and panels on emerging and disruptive technology. In his remarks on global carbon markets, Mr. Gilmour will discuss the essential role that technology plays in monetizing carbon as an asset class to mobilize the capital required to meet the world's pledge to reduce CO2 emissions and meet NetZero targets.

"The size of the global carbon markets is projected to reach over 2 trillion USD in notional flow by 2030 and the market is just beginning to understand that carbon is in fact an investable asset. However, innovative technology is needed to ensure the necessary fiduciary responsibility and accountability", said Mr. Gilmour. "At the conference, I'll explore how technology can provide the right accounting, fraud risk mitigation, and the ability to track performance and ownership throughout the carbon credit's lifecycle to meet the stringent requirements of regulated capital markets activity."

To demonstrate the potential these carbon credit projects have for institutional investors, Mr. Gilmour will showcase Laconic's SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization (NCM) technology including its immutable data stores, Environmental Data Pedigree (eDP) scoring system, and Laconic Universal Environmental Identifier (LUEI™), a transparent, auditable, and linkable data management paradigm that brings innumerable connections between data sources, regulatory regimes, and industry standards to the forefront.

Using powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Laconic's SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization provides the carbon market industry a trusted data management and interchange platform that provides value for all stakeholders.

