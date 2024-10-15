Laconic Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Espírito Santo, Brazil, Regarding Potential Monetization of Natural Capital in Support of the State's Sustainable Development Goals

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the State of Espirito Santo, Brazil. The MOU will jointly explore the various modalities by which Laconic's SADAR™ Platform and associated Natural Capital Monetization (NCM) services can help facilitate the development of a comprehensive digital natural capital monetization platform to support the State's achievement of its Sustainable Development Goals.

The State's Capixaba Carbon Program and Nature-Based Solutions aim to encourage projects that reduce, remove and capture greenhouse gasses along with the creation of financial incentives and support mechanisms. Laconic's unique technology has the potential to help the State of Espirito Santo meet its sustainable development goals by aggregating and disaggregating environmentally linked data, creating financial instruments linked to that data, and ensuring that all program stakeholders receive direct and indirect financial benefits in accordance with the State's desire to reward those individuals and entities responsible for the stewardship of the land.

Laconic has revolutionized financial intermediation in the global sovereign carbon market by allowing carbon to be traded as a true financial asset for the first time. This capability allows governments to efficiently monetize their natural capital assets by issuing bona fide securities to institutional buyers at scale globally. The sovereign carbon market is the only mechanism capable of generating 1 Trillion USD of carbon trading required annually for mankind to achieve its collective NetZero pledge.

"Laconic is excited to be working with the State of Espirito Santo, Brazil to advance their sustainable development goals", said Andrew Gilmour, Co-founder and CEO of Laconic. "Laconic's SADAR™ platform democratizes access to the global carbon markets, allowing all stakeholders, regardless of size or sophistication, to receive equitable financial remuneration for their ongoing stewardship of both the land and the natural heritage of the State of Espirito Santo."

Laconic's unique SADAR™ technology platform works continuously to manage the environmental assets which its sovereign carbon product monetizes – ensuring compliance with not only the Paris Agreement itself, but all applicable local and regional regulatory authorities governing the carbon market. Governments rely on Laconic to ensure seamless compliance with their treaty commitments, allowing them to focus on further enhancing their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) ambitions and accelerating the pace of global decarbonization.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contacts:

Brant Pinvidic

[email protected]

Elke Heiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Laconic Infrastructure Partners, Inc.