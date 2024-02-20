Laconic Expands Leadership Team with Head of Carbon Markets

--Alistair Mullen, COP Veteran Brings a Wealth of Carbon Derivative Sales and Finance Knowledge--

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( Laconic ), announced the expansion of its management team with the addition of Mr. Alistair Mullen as Senior Vice President, Carbon Markets. With an extensive career in carbon markets and finance, Mr. Mullen joins Laconic at a pivotal time as the company's carbon data management and interchange platform, SADAR™ NCM, is facilitating innovative new methods and structures for global trading in carbon-linked financial instruments at scale.

Mr. Mullen has over 30 years of experience as a global financial executive with a track record of product innovation across asset classes - including the credit derivative index swap market. For the last decade, Mr. Mullen has held various advisory positions in startups, early-stage companies, and in UNFCCC negotiating groups. Mr. Mullen was a senior advisor to principle-negotiators on climate affairs for the UN and on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Most recently, Mullen was with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) where he was Head of the Rainforest Capital Markets Initiative. He has held investment bank leadership roles at BNP Paribas, ABN Amro, and Barclays where he managed global teams.

At Laconic, Mr. Mullen will be instrumental in realizing the true potential of the SADAR™ NCM platform by evangelizing its features and capabilities to the carbon market ecosystem – carbon originators, regulators, traders, warehousers, and clearing/settlement providers – who now have a single platform where accurate, transparent, and auditable carbon data interchange activity can occur. A trusted data interchange is essential to meet the compliance and liquidity requirements for trading at scale in global financial markets.

"I am extremely impressed with the technology in Laconic's SADAR™ NCM platform which will unlock tremendous potential for the carbon market ecosystem," said Alistair Mullen, Senior Vice President, Carbon Markets at Laconic. "Laconic's technology, combined with the leadership's mission and deep-rooted experience in environmental data and finance, is very much aligned with my goals," he added.

The SADAR™ NCM (Natural Capital Monetization) platform provides the much-needed structured information interchange required for carbon markets to function properly at scale. With the ability to harmonize, reference, and exchange carbon-linked information via a robust immutable datastore where data can only be appended, never altered or deleted, the SADAR™ NCM platform gives the carbon market ecosystem a trusted digital chain of custody for all carbon-linked activity.

Andrew Gilmour, Laconic Co-Founder and CEO commented: "With the rapid rise in the sophistication of the carbon ecosystem facilitating increased fungibility of carbon-linked financial instruments, Alistair Mullen's background in carbon instrument origination and finance will be key for our continued innovation of the SADAR™ NCM platform. In this newly developed role, his knowledge and relationships with governments and international organizations such as the UN, as well as the Paris Agreement itself, strengthens the Laconic management team."

