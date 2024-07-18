Laconic Welcomes Joseph Niciforo to its Board of Directors

--Former Chairman and CEO of global trading firm, HC Technologies further strengthens Laconic's leadership--

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), today announced that Joseph Niciforo has joined Laconic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. As a veteran in the financial trading and hedge fund markets, Mr. Niciforo's reputation and global experience leading large funds and assets will aid in Laconic's journey working with global financial institutions looking to create value in the carbon market.

Currently, Mr. Niciforo is a founding member of HC Private Investments and serves on the firm's investment committee. From 2007 to 2024, he was Chairman and CEO of HC Technologies, a principal trading firm focused on FX and global futures.

"Financial institutions see the potential value in investing and trading of carbon credits. What the carbon market lacked until now is the right accounting, fraud risk mitigation, and the ability to track performance and ownership throughout the carbon credit's lifecycle to meet the stringent requirements of regulated capital markets activity. Laconic's SADAR™ technology and the Natural Capital Monetization platform changes all that. Importantly, Laconic's leadership team understands the financial market requirements well and I'm excited to participate in its leadership," said Joseph Niciforo.

Andrew Gilmour, Laconic's CEO and Co-Founder commented: "Joseph Niciforo's expertise in global financial markets will play a significant role in how we engage with financial institutions looking for immutable carbon credit data to support investment and trading decisions. Our team of carbon market experts, technologists, and natural capital professionals with financial expertise all share in our mission to help reduce CO2 emissions and meet NetZero targets."

Prior to HC Technologies, Mr. Niciforo worked for Tudor Investment Corporation from 1987-2004. He became a partner in 1989 and served as the Managing Director-U.S. Fixed Income. Mr. Niciforo also served as a director on both the Chicago Board of Trade and the CME Group Boards for 15 years. Mr. Niciforo graduated from Georgetown University and Fordham University School of Law.

Laconic continues to attract top executives and talent. Mr. Niciforo joins Laconic's leadership following other significant appointments including former AppDynamics, CA, EMC and McAfee Exec, Joe Sexton, and Chairman and CEO of Computer Trading Corporation (CTC), Peter Borish, as members of Laconic's Board of Directors, and Alistair Mullen, senior advisor to UN climate affairs negotiators, who joined Laconic as Senior Vice President, Carbon Markets.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com.

