LaCore Payment Technologies Partners with Sezzle as Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later

With today's buyers increasingly seeking BNPL plans for eCommerce purchases, LaCore Payment Technologies searched for a BNPL partner providing a responsible and scalable way for consumers to build credit without additional costs to the consumer or merchant. "LPT chose Sezzle because they provide a solution to our customers looking to expand purchase power with alternative payment options. As Sezzle grows in popularity, they provide a trusted, simple, easy-to-use BNPL solution for our ecommerce merchants," said Terry LaCore, LaCore Payment Technologies Chairman. Sezzle provides a flexible platform that can be customized to meet the merchant's needs - a must for our clients.

Sezzle is integrated as a payment gateway into the LPT enterprise platform which allows merchants to implement installments at checkout as a simple, fast, and affordable alternative method to traditional credit card options. Benefits include:

LaCore Payment Technologies understands the modern consumer does not always use traditional credit cards and looks for credit alternatives to budget cash flow while avoiding credit card interest. After careful evaluation Sezzle's technology and commitment to excellence in the marketplace were key factors in our selection. By partnering with LPT, merchants have access to a wide option of payment options to help grow their business and provide their customers the ultimate payment solution. For more information, please contact LPT at [email protected].

