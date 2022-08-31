Lacquer Nails & Spa Expands to New Tempe Location

Premium woman-owned salon relocating due to rapid business growth

TEMPE, Ariz, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacquer Nails & Spa, Tempe's premier salon for professional manicures, pedicures, and spa services, announced today its retail expansion and grand opening of its new Tempe location. Accompanying this expansion will be the recruitment and hiring of incremental workers to meet the growth in demand.

Established in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, this woman-owned business has experienced significant growth in new clientele, both male and female, seeking a sophisticated, high-quality salon experience. Lacquer Nails & Spa's word of mouth referrals have contributed to a 30% increase in new clients for the company over the past 12 months.

The new location for Lacquer Nails & Spa will be at 930 West Broadway Road, Suite 12, in the same plaza as the current Tempe location. This new facility will be twice the size of the previous space , with more spa stations and greater capacity to serve its growing clientele base. Currently, the salon staffs approximately 20 professional nail technicians, but is actively working to recruit and hire 30% more workers.

"We owe the success of our business to our thousands of amazing clients who have supported us these past two years," said Kristina Huang, founder of Lacquer Nails & Spa. "Every day we strive to deliver comfort, quality, style, and cleanliness so our guests depart from our salon with beautiful nails and a beautiful feeling. Our new Tempe location will deliver that feeling even better."

The new salon will be even more upscale in its design, with modern, high-fashion interior decor, comfortable spa changes, and personal amenities. The grand opening for the new location will be on Tuesday, September 13, from 3pm to 7pm. The VIP event will feature a DJ, complimentary beverages and appetizers, prizes, and a range of discounted spa services to commemorate the special day.

About Lacquer Nails & Spa: Established in 2020, Lacquer Nails & Spa is a growing provider of professional nail and spa services. In addition to its Tempe location, Lacquer's original location remains in Scottsdale. In total, the two locations will staff nearly 50 workers and serve thousands of clients in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Visit Lacquer Nails & Spa

Lacquer Nails & Spa - Tempe

930 W Broadway Rd

Suite 12

Tempe, AZ 85282

Phone: (480) 361-1529

Lacquer Nails & Spa - Scottsdale

8664 E Shea Blvd

Suite 152

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 809-6434

