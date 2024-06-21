Lactase Enzyme Market size is set to grow by USD 201.7 million from 2024-2028, Rising consumer focus on enzyme-based foods boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactase enzyme market size is estimated to grow by USD 201.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.57% during the forecast period. Rising consumer focus on enzyme-based foods is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising awareness about lactose-free products. However, varying prices of enzymes poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aumgene Biosciences, Berg Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG, Biolaxi Corp., Calza Clemente s.r.l., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Creative Enzymes, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, MITUSHI BIO PHARMA, Novact Corp., Novozymes AS, Oenon Holdings Inc., and RAJVI ENTERPRISE.

Lactase Enzyme Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 201.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and India Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aumgene Biosciences, Berg Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG, Biolaxi Corp., Calza Clemente s.r.l., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Creative Enzymes, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, MITUSHI BIO PHARMA, Novact Corp., Novozymes AS, Oenon Holdings Inc., and RAJVI ENTERPRISE

The global lactase enzyme market is expected to grow due to the rising awareness about lactose intolerance. Every February, Lactose Intolerance Awareness Month is celebrated to educate individuals on managing this condition without completely avoiding dairy products. The NIH and Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming dairy for essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. Awareness programs guide individuals on consuming lactose-free dairy, leading to increased demand for these products. Dairy producers are responding by increasing lactase usage, fueling market growth.

The Lactose market is currently witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for dairy products and the rising awareness of lactose intolerance. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and dairy products, and those who are lactose intolerant lack the enzyme lactase to digest it. To cater to this market, there is a growing trend towards the production and consumption of lactose-free and lactose-reduced dairy products. Producuts like lactose-free milk, cheese, and ice cream are gaining popularity. Additionally, the use of lactase enzyme in the production process helps to break down lactose, making these products more accessible to a wider consumer base. The demand for lactase enzyme is expected to continue growing as the dairy industry seeks to meet the needs of lactose-intolerant consumers.

The global lactase enzyme market faces challenges due to the high cost of technological advancements for smaller vendors. Major players like Kerry Group, DSM NV, and Novozymes can afford these expenses through R&D and patenting. However, this increases the cost of lactase, affecting the affordability of lactose-free products in cost-sensitive regions. This trend may hinder market growth in developing economies with low disposable incomes. Consequently, consumers in these regions may opt for lower-quality or avoid enzyme products altogether.

The Lactase Enzyme Market faces several challenges in the production and application sectors. Digestive enzymes like Lactase are essential for breaking down lactose in milk and other dairy products. However, the production process can be complex and costly. The use of traditional methods for Lactase production can lead to inconsistent product quality and low yields. Moreover, the market demand for Lactose-free products is increasing due to lactose intolerance and other health concerns. This trend necessitates the development of more efficient and cost-effective Lactase production methods. The use of modern biotechnology and genetic engineering techniques can help address these challenges and improve the overall productivity and profitability of the Lactase Enzyme Market. Another challenge is the presence of several competitors in the market, making it essential to differentiate through product quality and innovation. Producers must focus on developing new and improved Lactase enzymes with better stability, specificity, and yield to gain a competitive edge. In summary, the Lactase Enzyme Market faces challenges related to production efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and competition. Addressing these challenges through technological innovation and product differentiation can help producers improve their market position and profitability.

Application 1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Dietary supplements

1.3 Pharmaceuticals Type 2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food and beverage- The Lactase Enzyme Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer demand for lactose-free dairy products. Companies are investing in this sector to cater to lactose intolerant individuals and those who prefer lactose-free alternatives. Dairy processors are integrating lactase enzymes into their production processes to create a wider range of offerings. Retailers are also stocking more lactose-free products to meet consumer preferences. Overall, the Lactase Enzyme Market is a significant business opportunity with continuous expansion.

The Lactase Enzyme Market represents the growing demand for solutions to aid in the digestion of dairy products among the lactose-intolerant population. This market encompasses the production and distribution of enzyme technology designed to break down lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products, into simpler forms like glucose and galactose. These easy-digestible forms can be absorbed by the body more effectively, allowing individuals with lactose intolerance to consume dairy-based foods, such as milk, yogurt, ice cream, and cream, without discomfort. The market also includes the production of lactose-free products, milk alternatives, and dietary supplements, catering to both adults and infants with primary lactose intolerance. The vegan, plant-based, cruelty-free, and health-focused consumer demographic further fuels the market's growth. Pharmaceutical applications of lactase enzymes are also significant, as they can be used in the form of lactase capsules, tablets, and pills to help individuals manage their lactose intolerance.

The Lactose Enzyme Market refers to the global industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and consumption of enzymes used to break down lactose in milk and dairy products for individuals with lactose intolerance. These enzymes, primarily lactase, convert lactose into simpler sugars, making these products more digestible. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance worldwide, growing consumer awareness, and the expanding dairy alternatives sector. Technological advancements and innovations in enzyme production methods also contribute to market growth. The market caters to various end-users, including food and beverage industries, pharmaceuticals, and direct-to-consumer sales. The demand for lactose-free and low-lactose products continues to fuel market expansion.

