Lactation Support Supplements Market Report 2023-2030: E-commerce Platforms Turbocharge Lactation Supplement Sales

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com recently introduced a comprehensive report "Lactation Support Supplements Market 2023 - 2030", focusing on the growth trajectory of the lactation support supplements industry. Highlighting the prominent ingredients and sales channels, the report projects a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023-2030.

Global concerns about insufficient breastfeeding, a primary contributor to heightened neonatal mortality rates, have been pivotal in driving the market. As per UNICEF, in 2021, the global neonatal mortality rate stood at approximately 18 deaths per 1,000 live births. A concerning trend noted was that almost half of mothers reporting insufficient milk have shifted to commercial milk formulas within the first few months of childbirth.

The early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a decrease in the industry's growth, primarily due to supply chain disruptions and mental and physical challenges arising from the pandemic's restrictions. Breastfeeding rates took a hit, with Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s January 2022 study pointing out a drop from approximately 79.66% to 76.96% in Los Angeles County for infants born pre and post-March 2020, respectively.

However, it's not all gloomy. Innovations and expansions in the lactation supplements space have seen a resurgence. For instance, Motfi Medical's release in January 2022 showcased gluten- and fenugreek-free supplements designed to bolster milk production.

Market Insights:

Ingredient Preference : Fenugreek has emerged as a dominant ingredient, often paired with shatavari, moringa, and other ingredients.

: Fenugreek has emerged as a dominant ingredient, often paired with shatavari, moringa, and other ingredients. Formulation : Capsules/tablets have become the go-to choice due to ease of consumption and the ability to mask any unpleasant taste or aroma.

: Capsules/tablets have become the go-to choice due to ease of consumption and the ability to mask any unpleasant taste or aroma. Sales Channel Dynamics : Online sales led the market in 2022, powered by e-commerce and e-pharmacy platforms' vast reach.

: Online sales led the market in 2022, powered by e-commerce and e-pharmacy platforms' vast reach. Regional Analysis: The Asia Pacific region held the most significant market share in 2022, a nod to the traditional usage of lactation-enhancing ingredients and a plethora of companies providing these products.

Companies in the fray are adopting innovative marketing strategies. A prime example from June 2021 is Tucson-based Oat Mama's unique initiative – a cookbook featuring lactation snack recipes.

Key Market Drivers:

Surge in birth rates in Low- and Middle-income countries. Growing concerns over pregnancy-related challenges like insufficient milk supply. The ubiquity of products on e-commerce platforms.

Market Restraints:

Limited awareness in low-middle-income countries. Rising inclination towards milk substitutes.

The lactation support supplements market's projected value by 2030 stands at USD 949.7 million, up from its estimated value of USD 569.8 million in 2022.

