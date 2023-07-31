Lactocore Group Joins Biolabs Heidelberg Accelerator, Establishes EU Presence

The Lactocore Group has joined BioLabs Heidelberg, marking a significant expansion in the European Union of innovative research and development in the field of peptide therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety and metabolic disorders.

NEWTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactocore Group, a rising biotech company, announced the acceptance of its subsidiary, Lactabico into BioLabs Heidelberg, the German hub of an international network of shared lab and office facilities for life science start-ups. This international community is known for its cooperative initiatives with major pharmaceutical companies, positioning Lactabico at the forefront of key industry collaborations. This marks Lactocore's expansion into the European Union, paving the way for innovative research in the field of peptide-based therapeutics.

The membership aligns with Lactabico's immediate goal to establish a dedicated laboratory in the EU, promising the creation of new jobs and continued advanced research in the treatment of depression, anxiety, and metabolic disorders using milk-derived peptides.

'Being part of Biolabs Heidelberg offers us a tremendous opportunity,' says Dr. Anton Malyshev, CEO and Co-founder of Lactocore Group. 'This is a significant step towards our global mission to improve mental and metabolic health, and it opens up new avenues for research, collaboration, and job creation in the EU.'

Ann-Kristin Mueller, Site Director of BioLabs Heidelberg, adds 'We are delighted to welcome Lactabico to BioLabs Heidelberg. Lactabico will join our international collaborative community and benefit from our state-of-the-art facilities and life-science ecosystem to support their growth and development in Europe.'

Concurrent with these developments, Lactocore Group is actively seeking investors in its latest round of funding. The forthcoming investments will support the startup's ambitious growth plans, fuel its ongoing R&D initiatives, and hasten the progression of its preclinical and clinical trials.

About BioLabs Heidelberg

BioLabs are the premier co-working spaces for life science startups — unique places where you can test, develop and grow your game-changing ideas. As entrepreneurs and investors ourselves, we have firsthand experience with the pain points biotech startups face. Our goal is to change how scientific entrepreneurs do business by building an ecosystem that empowers bioinnovators to grow quickly, while maximizing capital efficiency.

About Lactocore Group

Lactabico, a biotech startup that's part of the international Lactocore Group based in the U.S., is at the forefront of pioneering research on milk peptides. The team believes that a new generation of safer and more effective treatments for depression, anxiety, and diabetes will be derived from milk – a rich natural source of soothing and balancing bioactive components that have shown potential therapeutic properties. Utilizing proprietary computational tools, Lactabico has discovered a range of promising milk-derived peptides, two of which have already demonstrated proof-of-concept in late-stage preclinical studies. As of today, the Lactocore Group has filed three patent applications related to peptide therapeutic agents, with the most recent one submitted in 2022.

